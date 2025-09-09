NDA CDS 2025 Exams to be held Under tight Security: Gurugram DM Bans Unauthorised Gathering & Photostat Machines Nearby

NDA CDS 2025 Exam: The National Defence Academy (NDA) 2 and Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 exam is scheduled to be held on 14 September 2025. The Office of the Gururgram District Magistrate, has announced that the candidates must remain away from any kind of disturbing elements that might cause ruckus at the examination centre and may cause delay in the examination process.





The Gurugram DM, has banned the opening of photostat shops and other copying devices within the 100 metres radius of the examination centres and also banned the unauthorized persons.





The Gurugram DM, Ajay Kumar, IAS, himself said that he is giving this order under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which entitles with this power. This order was passed as a precautionary measure to avoid any mishappening during the exam. The order passed, also bans carrying of firearms and other articles capable of causing injury, raising slogans and exhibiting placards within the radius of 200 meters of the examination centers situated in Gurugram District on 14-09-2025. These restrictions will take place from 13 September itself.