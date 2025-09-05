NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

CDS Exam Pattern 2025: Check Paper Marking Scheme, Total Marks and Negative Marking

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 5, 2025, 12:44 IST

CDS Exam Pattern 2025: The CDS exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The CDS Exam Pattern consists of a Written Exam which includes subjects like English, Elementary Mathematics, and General Knowledge. Check the CDS exam pattern, marking scheme, syllabus,etc in this article.

Check the UPSC CDS Exam Pattern
Check the UPSC CDS Exam Pattern

CDS Exam Pattern 2025: The UPSC will conduct the CDS 2025 exam which offers entry into IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA. Having the knowledge of the exam structure including paper divisions, mark allocation, duration, and negative marking scheme is essential for effective preparation. The CDS exam pattern for IMA, INA and AFA are similar, whereas it differs for the OTA. For those applying for the IMA, INA and AFA, the written exam includes subjects such as English, Elementary Mathematics, and General Knowledge. For the OTA written exam, the paper includes subjects like English and GK only. The exam is held in offline mode in pen-paper format. Read this article to understand the CDS exam pattern, marking scheme, and stage-wise subject distribution.

CDS Exam Pattern 2025

Understanding the exam pattern is crucial to plan your strategy effectively. The Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam consists of a Written Test followed by the SSB (Services Selection Board) Interview and Medical Examination. The written exam pattern varies based on the academy you're targeting.

CDS Exam Pattern 2025 for Written Test

The written test consists of objective-type questions and is conducted in offline mode. Here's the subject-wise breakdown:

Academy (Written Test)

Subject

Marks

Duration

IMA / INA / AFA

English

100

2 hours
 

General Knowledge

100

2 hours
 

Elementary Mathematics

100

2 hours

Download the CDS Previous Year Question Papers

CDS Exam Pattern for OTA 

The CDS Exam Pattern for OTA (Officers Training Academy) consists of two sections: English and General Knowledge, which is of objective-type in nature. Both the sections are allotted 2 hours separately. The total marks for the sections is 200.

Subject/Section

Maximum Marks

Duration

English

100

2 hours 

General Knowledge

100

2 hours 

Total

200

4 hours

Download the UPSC CDS Syllabus

CDS Exam Marking Scheme & Negative Marking

In order to prepare well for the CDS exam, candidates need to understand the marking system of the exam. This marking scheme will help them analyze their paper well and also will help them avoid silly mistakes.

  • Each correct answer will fetch +1 mark

  • Each wrong answer will fetch −0.33 marks (i.e., one-third deduction) for each incorrect or multiple marked answer.

  • If you have marked more than one answer, then it will be considered as an incorrect response.

  • There is no negative marking for the unattempted questions.

Check the UPSC CDS Previous Year Cut Off

CDS Exam Pattern 2025 for SSB Interview 

Candidates who qualify in the written test proceed to the SSB Interview, which assesses an aspirant’s officer-like attributes and overall suitability. This is followed by a Medical Examination, which ensures physical and mental fitness:

  • SSB Interview: Conducted in two stages:

    • Stage I: Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) + Picture Perception & Description Test (PP&DT)

    • Stage II: Interview, Group Testing Officer (GTO) Tasks, Psychology Tests, & Conference

  • Medical Examination: Ensures fitness as per defense service requirements.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News