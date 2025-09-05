CDS Exam Pattern 2025: Check Paper Marking Scheme, Total Marks and Negative Marking

CDS Exam Pattern 2025: The UPSC will conduct the CDS 2025 exam which offers entry into IMA, INA, AFA, and OTA. Having the knowledge of the exam structure including paper divisions, mark allocation, duration, and negative marking scheme is essential for effective preparation. The CDS exam pattern for IMA, INA and AFA are similar, whereas it differs for the OTA. For those applying for the IMA, INA and AFA, the written exam includes subjects such as English, Elementary Mathematics, and General Knowledge. For the OTA written exam, the paper includes subjects like English and GK only. The exam is held in offline mode in pen-paper format. Read this article to understand the CDS exam pattern, marking scheme, and stage-wise subject distribution.
CDS Exam Pattern 2025
Understanding the exam pattern is crucial to plan your strategy effectively. The Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam consists of a Written Test followed by the SSB (Services Selection Board) Interview and Medical Examination. The written exam pattern varies based on the academy you're targeting.
CDS Exam Pattern 2025 for Written Test
The written test consists of objective-type questions and is conducted in offline mode. Here's the subject-wise breakdown:
|
Academy (Written Test)
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
IMA / INA / AFA
|
English
|
100
|
2 hours
|
General Knowledge
|
100
|
2 hours
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
100
|
2 hours
CDS Exam Pattern for OTA
The CDS Exam Pattern for OTA (Officers Training Academy) consists of two sections: English and General Knowledge, which is of objective-type in nature. Both the sections are allotted 2 hours separately. The total marks for the sections is 200.
|
Subject/Section
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English
|
100
|
2 hours
|
General Knowledge
|
100
|
2 hours
|
Total
|
200
|
4 hours
CDS Exam Marking Scheme & Negative Marking
In order to prepare well for the CDS exam, candidates need to understand the marking system of the exam. This marking scheme will help them analyze their paper well and also will help them avoid silly mistakes.
-
Each correct answer will fetch +1 mark
-
Each wrong answer will fetch −0.33 marks (i.e., one-third deduction) for each incorrect or multiple marked answer.
-
If you have marked more than one answer, then it will be considered as an incorrect response.
-
There is no negative marking for the unattempted questions.
CDS Exam Pattern 2025 for SSB Interview
Candidates who qualify in the written test proceed to the SSB Interview, which assesses an aspirant’s officer-like attributes and overall suitability. This is followed by a Medical Examination, which ensures physical and mental fitness:
-
SSB Interview: Conducted in two stages:
-
Stage I: Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) + Picture Perception & Description Test (PP&DT)
-
Stage II: Interview, Group Testing Officer (GTO) Tasks, Psychology Tests, & Conference
-
Medical Examination: Ensures fitness as per defense service requirements.
