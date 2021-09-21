SBI Clerk Result 2021 Out @sbi.co.in/web/careers: Download Link for Prelims JA Selection List

SBI Clerk Result has been released on State Bank of India (SBI) website i.e. sbi.co.in/career. Check Download Link Here

SBI Clerk Result 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has, finally, released the most awaited result of prelims exam for the post ofClerk (Junior Assistant) on its website i.e. sbi.co.in/career. Candidates, who appeared in SBI Clerk Exam on 10, 11, 12, 13 July 2021 and on 28 August 2021 can download SBI Clerk Prelims Result from the official website. However, SBI Clerk Result 2021 is also given in the article below:

SBI Clerk Result Download Link

SBI Important Events Dates SBI Registration Dates 27 April to 17 May 2021 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 10, 11, 12, 13 July 2021 and on 28 August 2021 SBI Clerk Result 21 September 2021

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2021

Those candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam will now appear for SBI Prelims Mains Exam. SBI Clerk Mains Exam Dates will be available on the official website.

Afterwards, SBI Local Language Test or Local Proficiency Test (LPT) will be conducted for all qualified candidates in the mains exam.

How to Download SBI Clerk Result 2021 ?

Go to the SBI official website i.e. sbi.co.in. and go to 'Current Openings'

Click on the link “Preliminary Exam Results’ given against RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)’.

Provide your details

Download SBI Junior Associate Result for future use

Check roll numbers of selected candidates