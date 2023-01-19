SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023 Released @sbi.co.in: Download Link Here

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023: State Bank of India released the mains admit card for Probationary Officers. Candidates can download from here.

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023 has been released by the State Bank of India (SBI). SBI PO Mains Exam will be conducted on 30 January 2023 (Monday) for all the students who have cleared the SBI PO Prelims Exam. In order to appear for SBI PO Mains Exam, the students are required to download SBI PO 2022 Mains Admit Card. SBI PO Mains Admit Card Link is available on the website of the bank (sbi.co.in).

Students can also download SBI PO Admit Card, directly, by clicking on SBI PO Mains Admit Card Link provided on this page below:

SBI PO Mains Admit Card Download Click Here

SBI PO Mains Exam 2023

The main Examination will be conducted online. There will be 155 Objective Type Questions for 200 marks and 2 Descriptive Type Questionsfor 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after the conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.

Type Subject Number of Questions Marks Objective Type Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 40 50 Data Analysis & Interpretation 30 50 General/ Economy/ Banking

Awareness 50 60 English Language 35 40 Descriptive Type English Language (Letter

Writing & Essay) 2 50

For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at corrected score

How to Download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download SBI PO Mains Admit Card from the website of the State Bank of India:

Step 1: Open Google and search for the SBI website which is sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘DOWNLOAD MAIN EXAMINATION CALL LETTER’ given under ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS’

Step 3: Login into the page

Step 4: Download SBI PO Mains Call Letter