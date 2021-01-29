SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020 (29th January 2021): Check Review, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked from GA & Expected Cut Off

State Bank of India (SBI) is conducting the SBI PO Mains 2020 exam on 29th January 2021 for recruitment of 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO). Candidates who cleared the online preliminary exam appeared for the exam to get recruited as SBI PO. As per the candidates' feedback, 'Moderate to Difficult' level questions were asked in the exam. Here in this article, we have shared the detailed Exam Analysis & Review of the SBI PO Mains Exam along with the Difficulty Level of Questions Asked & Good Attempts. Go through the SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020-2021 below and know the questions asked from the General Awareness (GA) section.

In the SBI PO Mains exam, questions were asked in two different formats - Objective & Descriptive. The objective test consisted of 155 MCQs of 200 Marks and the Descriptive test was comprised of 2 questions of 50 marks. There was a separate sectional timing for each section of Objective test - General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. As soon as the Objective test concluded, candidates were required to attempt the descriptive test by typing on the computer.

Let’s have a look at the detailed exam analysis, difficulty level and the number of good attempts:

SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020 - Objective Test

Sections - Topics No. of Questions/ Total Marks Good Attempts Difficulty Level Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 45 MCQs/ 60 Marks 15-18 Difficult Data Analysis and Interpretation 35 MCQs / 60 Marks 11-15 Difficult General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 MCQs / 40 Marks 15-18 Moderate to Difficult English Language 35 MCQs / 40 Marks 16-20 Moderate Total 155 MCQs / 200 Marks 65-75 Moderate to Difficult

Topics from which questions were asked in SBI PO Mains 2020 - Objective Test

Have a look at the topics from which questions were asked in all four sections of the SBI PO Mains examination:

English Language 2 Reading Comprehensions: COVID Impact on Tourism & Deforestation Fill in the Blanks (Double Fillers) Word Swap Match the following Error Detection Reasoning and Computer Aptitude Input Output Arrangement (Words & Numbers) Circular + Blood Relation Arrangement Colours & Age based Puzzle 4 * 4 Matrix Parallel Row puzzle Data Sufficiency Puzzle Coded Direction Syllogism - Reverse Logical Reasoning Data Analysis and Interpretation Line Graph (Orders & Delivery) Conditional DI (Missing data) Pie Chart DI Tabular DI Replacement DI (Milk & Water Ratio) Missing Number Series Caselet DI (Facebook) General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness (Questions Asked in Exam) SAIL Chairman GRIHA Abbreviation Kharif Crop WMA Limit CRAR LIC IPO JAVA Bike PIDF related Pension Yojana (PMVVY) QIP full form Light House inaugurated by PM Modi POS Financial Inclusion Committee Largest producer of Coal UPI -Autopay Architecture of British Sansad Bhawan Government subvention Living Root Bridge Pension-related Data Regulatory Sand Box Theme Biofuel - Ethanol Satpura tiger reserve PM of Lebanon Tunnel in APJ Abdul Kalam Complex Kaziranga National Park Global hunger Index

Exam Analysis & Review of Letter & Essay Writing

Have a look at the questions asked in Letter & Essay Writing – Descriptive Test:

Letter Writing

Write a formal letter to inspire aspirants to join Defence Forces

Write a letter to Bank Manager to close bank account

Essay Writing

Efficient Use of Natural Resources

Online Education

Expected Cut Off Marks for SBI PO Mains 2020

We have guesstimated below the SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2020 based on the difficulty level of questions asked in the exam. Have a look at the expected cut off:

Category Expected Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250) GEN 95-105 SC 65 - 75 ST 75 - 78 OBC 77- 80 EWS 90 - 95 PwD 70 - 80

Previous Year's Cut Off Marks for SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2019