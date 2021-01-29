SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020 (29th January 2021): Check Review, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked from GA & Expected Cut Off

SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020 is shared here for the exam held on 29th January 2021. Check here detailed exam review of SBI PO Mains 2020 along with the Difficulty Level, Questions Asked from General Awareness (GA), Good Attempts to clear the expected cut off marks.

SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020
State Bank of India (SBI) is conducting the SBI PO Mains 2020 exam on 29th January 2021 for recruitment of 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO). Candidates who cleared the online preliminary exam appeared for the exam to get recruited as SBI PO. As per the candidates' feedback, 'Moderate to Difficult' level questions were asked in the exam. Here in this article, we have shared the detailed Exam Analysis & Review of the SBI PO Mains Exam along with the Difficulty Level of Questions Asked & Good Attempts. Go through the SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020-2021 below and know the questions asked from the General Awareness (GA) section.

In the SBI PO Mains exam, questions were asked in two different formats - Objective & Descriptive. The objective test consisted of 155 MCQs of 200 Marks and the Descriptive test was comprised of 2 questions of 50 marks. There was a separate sectional timing for each section of Objective test - General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. As soon as the Objective test concluded, candidates were required to attempt the descriptive test by typing on the computer.

Let’s have a look at the detailed exam analysis, difficulty level and the number of good attempts:

SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020 - Objective Test

Sections - Topics

No. of Questions/ Total Marks

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

45 MCQs/ 60 Marks

15-18

Difficult

Data Analysis and Interpretation

35 MCQs / 60 Marks

11-15

Difficult

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

40 MCQs / 40 Marks

15-18

Moderate to Difficult

English Language

35 MCQs / 40 Marks

16-20

Moderate

Total

155 MCQs / 200 Marks

65-75

Moderate to Difficult

Topics from which questions were asked in SBI PO Mains 2020 - Objective Test

Have a look at the topics from which questions were asked in all four sections of the SBI PO Mains examination:

English Language

2 Reading Comprehensions: COVID Impact on Tourism & Deforestation

Fill in the Blanks (Double Fillers)

Word Swap

Match the following

Error Detection

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

 

Input Output Arrangement (Words & Numbers)

Circular + Blood Relation Arrangement

Colours & Age based Puzzle

4 * 4 Matrix

Parallel Row puzzle

Data Sufficiency

Puzzle

Coded Direction

Syllogism - Reverse

Logical Reasoning

Data Analysis and Interpretation

Line Graph (Orders & Delivery)

Conditional DI (Missing data)

Pie Chart DI

Tabular DI

Replacement DI (Milk & Water Ratio)

Missing Number Series

Caselet DI (Facebook)

General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

(Questions Asked in Exam)

SAIL Chairman

GRIHA Abbreviation

Kharif Crop

WMA Limit

CRAR

LIC IPO

JAVA Bike

PIDF related

Pension Yojana (PMVVY)

QIP full form

Light House inaugurated by PM Modi

POS

Financial Inclusion Committee

Largest producer of Coal

UPI -Autopay

Architecture of British Sansad Bhawan

Government subvention

Living Root Bridge

Pension-related Data

Regulatory Sand Box Theme

Biofuel - Ethanol

Satpura tiger reserve

PM of Lebanon

Tunnel in APJ Abdul Kalam Complex

Kaziranga National Park

Global hunger Index 

Exam Analysis & Review of Letter & Essay Writing

Have a look at the questions asked in Letter & Essay Writing – Descriptive Test:

Letter Writing

Write a formal letter to inspire aspirants to join Defence Forces

Write a letter to Bank Manager to close bank account

Essay Writing

Efficient Use of Natural Resources

Online Education

Expected Cut Off Marks for SBI PO Mains 2020

We have guesstimated below the SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2020 based on the difficulty level of questions asked in the exam. Have a look at the expected cut off:

Category

Expected Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)

GEN

95-105

SC

65 - 75

ST

75 - 78

OBC

77- 80

EWS

90 - 95

PwD

70 - 80

Previous Year's Cut Off Marks for SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2019

Category

Cut Off (Out of 250 Marks)

GEN

104.42

EWS

100.89

OBC

94.28

SC

82.50

ST

77.63

LD

86.51

VI

101.75

HI

75.36

D&E

75.14

