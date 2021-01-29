SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020 (29th January 2021): Check Review, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked from GA & Expected Cut Off
SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020 is shared here for the exam held on 29th January 2021. Check here detailed exam review of SBI PO Mains 2020 along with the Difficulty Level, Questions Asked from General Awareness (GA), Good Attempts to clear the expected cut off marks.
State Bank of India (SBI) is conducting the SBI PO Mains 2020 exam on 29th January 2021 for recruitment of 2000 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO). Candidates who cleared the online preliminary exam appeared for the exam to get recruited as SBI PO. As per the candidates' feedback, 'Moderate to Difficult' level questions were asked in the exam. Here in this article, we have shared the detailed Exam Analysis & Review of the SBI PO Mains Exam along with the Difficulty Level of Questions Asked & Good Attempts. Go through the SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020-2021 below and know the questions asked from the General Awareness (GA) section.
In the SBI PO Mains exam, questions were asked in two different formats - Objective & Descriptive. The objective test consisted of 155 MCQs of 200 Marks and the Descriptive test was comprised of 2 questions of 50 marks. There was a separate sectional timing for each section of Objective test - General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. As soon as the Objective test concluded, candidates were required to attempt the descriptive test by typing on the computer.
Let’s have a look at the detailed exam analysis, difficulty level and the number of good attempts:
SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis 2020 - Objective Test
|
Sections - Topics
|
No. of Questions/ Total Marks
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
|
45 MCQs/ 60 Marks
|
15-18
|
Difficult
|
Data Analysis and Interpretation
|
35 MCQs / 60 Marks
|
11-15
|
Difficult
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
40 MCQs / 40 Marks
|
15-18
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
English Language
|
35 MCQs / 40 Marks
|
16-20
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
155 MCQs / 200 Marks
|
65-75
|
Moderate to Difficult
Topics from which questions were asked in SBI PO Mains 2020 - Objective Test
Have a look at the topics from which questions were asked in all four sections of the SBI PO Mains examination:
|
English Language
|
2 Reading Comprehensions: COVID Impact on Tourism & Deforestation
Fill in the Blanks (Double Fillers)
Word Swap
Match the following
Error Detection
|
Reasoning and Computer Aptitude
|
Input Output Arrangement (Words & Numbers)
Circular + Blood Relation Arrangement
Colours & Age based Puzzle
4 * 4 Matrix
Parallel Row puzzle
Data Sufficiency
Puzzle
Coded Direction
Syllogism - Reverse
Logical Reasoning
|
Data Analysis and Interpretation
|
Line Graph (Orders & Delivery)
Conditional DI (Missing data)
Pie Chart DI
Tabular DI
Replacement DI (Milk & Water Ratio)
Missing Number Series
Caselet DI (Facebook)
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
(Questions Asked in Exam)
|
SAIL Chairman
GRIHA Abbreviation
Kharif Crop
WMA Limit
CRAR
LIC IPO
JAVA Bike
PIDF related
Pension Yojana (PMVVY)
QIP full form
Light House inaugurated by PM Modi
POS
Financial Inclusion Committee
Largest producer of Coal
UPI -Autopay
Architecture of British Sansad Bhawan
Government subvention
Living Root Bridge
Pension-related Data
Regulatory Sand Box Theme
Biofuel - Ethanol
Satpura tiger reserve
PM of Lebanon
Tunnel in APJ Abdul Kalam Complex
Kaziranga National Park
Global hunger Index
Exam Analysis & Review of Letter & Essay Writing
Have a look at the questions asked in Letter & Essay Writing – Descriptive Test:
Letter Writing
Write a formal letter to inspire aspirants to join Defence Forces
Write a letter to Bank Manager to close bank account
Essay Writing
Efficient Use of Natural Resources
Online Education
Expected Cut Off Marks for SBI PO Mains 2020
We have guesstimated below the SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2020 based on the difficulty level of questions asked in the exam. Have a look at the expected cut off:
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)
|
GEN
|
95-105
|
SC
|
65 - 75
|
ST
|
75 - 78
|
OBC
|
77- 80
|
EWS
|
90 - 95
|
PwD
|
70 - 80
Previous Year's Cut Off Marks for SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2019
|
Category
|
Cut Off (Out of 250 Marks)
|
GEN
|
104.42
|
EWS
|
100.89
|
OBC
|
94.28
|
SC
|
82.50
|
ST
|
77.63
|
LD
|
86.51
|
VI
|
101.75
|
HI
|
75.36
|
D&E
|
75.14