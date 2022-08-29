SCCL JA Admit Card 2022 (Out) at scclmines.com, Check Junior Assistant Hall Ticket Download Link

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has released the admit cards for the post of Junior Assistant on its official website-scclmines.com. Check Download link here.

SCCL Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has uploaded the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant Grade-II on its official website. Candidates who have applied successfully for Junior Assistant Grade-II can now download their admit cards through the official website- SCCLmines.com.

However you can download the Junior Assistant Grade-II Admit Card directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: SCCL Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022





It is noted that Singareni Collieries Company Limited is set to conduct the written exam for the Junior Assistant Grade-II post on 04 September 2022. The written exam will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12 noon.

In a bid to download the Junior Assistant Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application No. / Mobile No and Date of Birth to the link available on the official website.

You can download the SCCL Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download SCCL Junior Assistant Admit Card 2022