Fun and Educational Activities on G20 for School Students

School Activities and Ideas on G20: India has begun its preparation for conducting the G20 Summit with great enthusiasm and dedication. As you walk on the roads of Delhi and its neighboring cities, the G20 Summit’s strenuous preparation can be seen. G20 is a group of twenty countries working towards strengthening international economic cooperation. After the completion of 18 summits, India is hosting the 19th G20 Summit 2023. This is the first G20 summit to be held in South Asia. It’s a matter of great pride for India to be able to hold the G20 summit in the nation. Presidents and Prime Ministers from the 20 member nations will be arriving in the nation soon. For enhanced security and easy management, the government has decided to close all the schools, colleges, and government offices in the city for three days i.e. (8th Sept- 10th Sept).

In order to keep the students busy and studying during these holidays, we have brought to you a list of some holiday homework ideas and school activity ideas on G20, for students. The government of India has also laid down a list of activities for schools and colleges to impart knowledge about G20 and its importance among students.

Seminars - Schools have been asked to conduct seminars on the G20 Summit inside school premises. These seminars should aim at teaching students about G20, its importance, why is it held, how it can help the world, and so on and so forth. Schools can also request experts and government officials to deliver lectures on the same. The seminar should be followed by a Q&A session, where floors would be open for any questions that students might have related to G20. Schools can also conduct these sessions virtually, on the dates of holiday.

Quiz - Conducting a quiz is a brilliant way of imparting knowledge, ensuring students' participation, and checking on the amount of general knowledge possessed by students. A quiz on the G20 Summit can be organized in schools. The winners can be awarded with certificates, hampers, and more. The quiz can also be conducted virtually on the dates of the holiday. This will keep the students engaged during holidays.

Instagram Reel- The government has also asked the students of schools and colleges to participate in Instagram Reel Competitions at the G20 Summit. Here, students will get a chance to show their creativity by making interesting as well as informative Instagram Reels on G20. The best ones can be uploaded on the school’s website and sent to the Ministry of Education’s website, as well. This can be given to students as homework. Students can take three days time (holiday period) to make reels and submit them to their respective teachers.

Painting - As we all know painting is a great way of showing artistic possessions, why leave it when we have an amazing opportunity to do so? Students can utilize the holiday dates to make paintings on G20-related themes. Schools can organize painting competitions for students on G20 and give them three days' time. After the reopening of schools on 11th September, students can present their work and the best ones can be chosen for notice-board display.

Crossword- Crossword is again an interesting method of learning. Schools can organize crossword competitions on G20 for students. These can also be conducted class-wise. The winners can be awarded certificates, prizes, and more.

Declamation - Declamation is a smart way of communicating the right information. Students who are interested in the activity can be asked to come prepared for declamation on G20. They will be asked to deliver it in the morning school assembly, after the reopening of schools. All the necessary discussion points of G20 Summit must be included in it, to make the activity more valuable.

Marathon - On the proud occasion of G20 Summit 2023 being held in India, schools can organize a marathon for students after the summit is over and schools have reopened. This will be done to create awareness about G20 among students and teachers. Pictures and videos of the activity can be uploaded by schools on their website.

Cycling marathon - This is again a great initiative to spread awareness like wildfire. Students interested in this activity can take part in the cycle marathon race, which is organized by the school. The winners would be awarded a cash prize. Schools should upload the details of the activity along with some pictures and videos, on their school website.

Slogan Writing Competition- Schools are requested to conduct slogan writing competitions on G20. Slogan writing involves exhaustive research, creativity, and brainstorming. This homework idea is the best for students to keep engaged in some activity during the holiday period. These slogans can be brought by students in pamphlets, posters, and more. The best slogans can be picked up for notice boards, and schools websites.

Science Exhibitions - Schools can organize science exhibitions on G20 for students of all age groups. Primary, secondary, and higher secondary students can be prepared some models, and projects for the same. G20 should be an essential part of science exhibitions in every school since it is one of the most important events for the country this year.

AR & VR exhibition for students - Schools are requested to conduct Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality exhibitions inside school premises. These will keep the students engaged, will communicate the right knowledge, and make learning interesting. Since VR is the new trend now, it is important for schools to start using it in teaching. Further, VR can help students understand G20 and various aspects of it briefly and clearly.

Poster Making Competitions - Posters can be made by students on G20 and various associated themes during their holiday period. On the reopening of schools, all the posters can be collected and the best ones can be awarded and used as notice board displays.

Essay Competition on G20 - Schools can conduct essay competitions on G20 for secondary and higher secondary students. The best essays can be sent to the Ministry of Education’s website and uploaded on the school’s website and other social media handles. It is important for schools to promote the fantastic works of their children. This is equally beneficial for student’s portfolio. The best essays can be given certificates and various other appreciation items.