School Assembly News Headlines (August 20, 2026): BRICS Youth Summit, Bihar Free JEE/NEET Coaching, SC Review on NEET Reforms & Other News
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for August 20, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students.
School Assembly News Headlines August 20, 2026: Here we have gathered the main headlines for the school assembly today, covering important updates from national and international affairs, sports, economy and business, science, and technology. As it is an important part of students' daily routine but, in today’s fast moving world Students, Parents, and Teachers usually forget to check the major headlines of the news. Let’s begin with the key stories shaping our world today. Check out the complete news headlines below.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- Education Minister reviews implementation of free online coaching to youth for competitive examinations
- Amit Shah to Chair Southern Zonal Council Meeting on Aug 20
- Nitin Gadkari Stresses Quality and Cost-Effectiveness in Infrastructure Development
- Cabinet approves Rs 13041 crore rail & road projects
- Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute to Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur on his 118th birth anniversary
- BRICS Youth Council Meeting and Youth Summit begin in Gandhinagar under India’s 2026 presidency
- I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says India’s growth driven by infrastructure, inclusion and manufacturing
- Cabinet approves four railway multitracking projects worth Rs 9,450 crore
- SC seeks centre’s response for implementing Radhakrishnan Committee’s recommendations on exam reform after NEET-UG paper leak
- IMD forecasts heavy rainfall over several parts of north and northeast India today
- Union Health Minister J P Nadda discharged from AIIMS Delhi after angioplasty
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- India reiterates support for negotiated two-state solution in Palestine: MEA Secretary Ranganathan
- India close in on win as Sri Lanka reach 175/6 at lunch
- Madonna tops Taylor Swift in nominations for MTV’s Video Music Awards
- China’s LandSpace lands rocket booster; joins SpaceX, Blue Origin with reusable techUAE says two missiles detected earlier were launched from Iran
- US sanctions ICC president, senior trial lawyer in latest attack on court
- Trump says US and Canada strike deal, temporarily pauses tariffs
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Manav Suthar’s spin masterclass helps India beat Sri Lanka in Galle
- BWF World Championships: Dhruv-Tanisha ease into mixed doubles round of 16
- India close in on win as Sri Lanka reach 175/6 at lunch
- Team India arrives at Galle International Stadium ahead of final day of first Test
- Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Sri Lanka top order falters, India sense victory
- Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto reach pre-quarterfinals of BWF World Championships mixed doubles
- India to face Pakistan in FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Pool D match today
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- 79% of new UANs generated during 2025-26 belong to age group between 18 to 30
- Do not try to manipulate, defame CAS system, warns SEBI Chief
- Regional Rural Banks record strong growth in credit delivery in 2025-26, says Ministry of Finance
- Oil prices up for third consecutive session amid uncertainty over US & Iran peace deal
- Nifty extends losing streak to 7th day, Sensex falls for 4th session
- India’s electric mobility revolution powers the journey towards global EV leadership
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- Bihar Board to provide Free JEE, NEET Coaching in 155 Model Schools; Vidya Saathi App Offers 24/7 Teacher Support
- UIDAI completes over 2 crore mandatory biometric updates for school children
- AIBE 22 Exam Registration 2026 Started (Link Active)
- Karnataka NEET UG 2026: Check Round 1 Mock Allotment Result; Final Seat Allotment on August 20
- Jharkhand govt releases list of 44 recruitment exams cancelled over irregularities
- IIT Mandi develops sea urchin-inspired coating for 3D-printed bone implants
- IIT Bombay Introduces e-PG Diploma In Computer Science And Artificial Intelligence
Thought of the Day
"Don't let setbacks stop you. Just like Winston Churchill said, keep trying even if you don't succeed right away." — APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: it means that Setbacks are inevitable, but they shouldn't be the end of the story. Persistence and a ("never give up") attitude are key to achieving goals.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.