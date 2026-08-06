School Assembly News Headlines (August 7, 2026): National Handloom Day, NEET UG CBT Proposal, Free JEE-NEET Coaching & Sports Updates
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for August 7, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students.
School Assembly News Headlines August 7, 2026: Here we have gathered the main headlines for the school assembly today, covering important updates from national and international affairs, sports, economy and business, science, and technology. As it is an important part of students' daily routine but, in today’s fast moving world Students, Parents, and Teachers usually forget to check the major headlines of the news. Let’s begin with the key stories shaping our world today. Check out the complete news headlines below.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- National Handloom Day 2026: India Celebrates Weavers, Heritage and Innovation
- Over 10,000 saplings planted across 289 government ITIs in Gujarat
- India, South Africa to expand cooperation in critical minerals, pharmaceuticals: Piyush Goyal
- Parliament passes Bill for the authorisation of appropriation of money to meet certain demands
- Japan: Indian envoy pays tribute to atomic bomb victims at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park
- Google is India's most attractive employer brand, followed by Tata Group, Amazon: Report
- Uttarakhand rain alert: Landslides, road closures hit Char Dham routes; several schools shut
- Commercial Coal Mining Reforms Boost Competition, Efficiency: G. Kishan Reddy
- Hockey India names Shileima Chanu-led squad for Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2026
- Gujarat mandates post-audit ‘Exit Conferences’ to expedite action on Panchayat irregularities
- Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m., Rajya Sabha till noon amid Opposition protests
- Bihar govt approves 19 special courts and PPP healthcare plan in Cabinet meeting
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- India, South Africa to expand cooperation in critical minerals, pharmaceuticals: Piyush Goyal
- Japan: Indian envoy pays tribute to atomic bomb victims at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park
- Trump rubbishes reports of Iran war munitions depletion
- US processes $100 billion in refunds after Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs
- Proposed Hormuz deal would give Iran control of inbound traffic, sources say
- Iran and Oman reach understanding on coordinates of route through Hormuz, Iran ministry says
- World observes Hiroshima Day with tributes to atomic bombing victims
- New Delhi urges Colombo to cooperate in early release of Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan authorities
- Iran says Strait of Hormuz deal with Oman in final stage
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Hockey India announces 18-member Indian junior women’s team for AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026
- Hockey India names Shileima Chanu-led squad for Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2026
- Gujarat officially received the Commonwealth Games flag as preparations shift to Ahmedabad.
- FIFA pledged support for President Gianni Infantino after a tumultuous period and a collapsed World Cup rights plan.
- Barcelona lead Real Madrid in Rodri race after contacts with player’s camp and Man City
- Seven CWG golds, one big challenge: Why India's boxing journey is far from over
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Sensex climbs 374 points higher as lower oil prices lift market sentiments
- Indian markets open higher on hopes of US-Iran peace deal
- Centre approves 11 new flying training organisations to boost India’s pilot training capacity
- Coal production stands at over 69 Million Tonnes during last month: Govt
- Domestic markets end in green for second straight session
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- Over 10,000 saplings planted across 289 government ITIs in Gujarat
- UGC NET 2026 Final Answer Key Date LIVE: "87 Subjects, Huge Exercise," Says NTA
- NEET-UG may gradually move to CBT, multi-session format, Centre tells Supreme Court
- Study Abroad Guide: British Council Separates Fact From Fiction On UK Study
- IIT Kharagpur director Suman Chakraborty urges St Xavier’s University’s first BTech batch to be future-ready
- Bihar model schools makeover: Principals vow to follow renaming, repainting directives
- NEET-PG cut-off row: Panel formed for internal audit of admission system, Centre tells SC
- Delhi, Bihar Government to provide free JEE, NEET coaching for Class 12 students
- Delhi govt announces free JEE, NEET coaching for Class 12 students
Thought of the Day
"Don't let setbacks stop you. Just like Winston Churchill said, keep trying even if you don't succeed right away." — APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: it means that Setbacks are inevitable, but they shouldn't be the end of the story. Persistence and a ("never give up") attitude are key to achieving goals.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.