School Assembly News Headlines (August 7, 2026): National Handloom Day, NEET UG CBT Proposal, Free JEE-NEET Coaching & Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines August 7, 2026: Here we have gathered the main headlines for the school assembly today, covering important updates from national and international affairs, sports, economy and business, science, and technology. As it is an important part of students' daily routine but, in today’s fast moving world Students, Parents, and Teachers usually forget to check the major headlines of the news. Let’s begin with the key stories shaping our world today. Check out the complete news headlines below.

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National News Headlines for School Assembly