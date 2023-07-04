Today’s School Assembly Headlines (4 July): Ajit Pawar, Chandrayaan 3, Manipur Violence and other news in English

News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like sports, entertainment, politics, world affairs, technology and more here.

School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a long-standing custom in most schools around the world and establishes the tone for the day. All students are obligated to attend the assembly every morning, and it’s usually the first thing they do in school.

The format of the assembly varies as per the school rules. Some focus on prayers and religion, while others emphasize skits and speeches. A debate, quiz or light physical activity can also be a part of the school assembly.

However, the news headlines are essential in every school assembly and are usually read in the English language by students.

You can check out the morning assembly news headlines for July 4 below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly July 4

NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra after joining Eknath Shinde and BJP’s coalition. Tushar Mehta was re-appointed as the Solicitor General of India. Atul Anand took charge as Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs. The “Startup 20 Shikhar” summit was organized under the G20 presidency of India in Gurugram. Supreme Court sought a detailed ground report from Manipur as the government insisted the situation is “improving, though slowly The Government of India is set to reduce GST on electronic items. ISRO’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to launch on July 13.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

New Zealand became the first country in the world to ban thin plastic bags. Flooding displaced over 10,000 people in China as Beijing suffers from extreme heat. Unrest continues in France, slain teen’s mom pleads for end to violence as riots spread to Switzerland and Belgium. PM Modi to chair SCO Summit virtually today with Russian and Chinese counterparts Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

Sports News for Today’s School Assembly

F1 champ Max Verstappen won the title of Austrian Grand Prix Formula One Championship 2023. India’s top Discus Thrower Seema Punia won a silver medal at the Qosanov Memorial Meet. Yuki Bhambri won his Maiden ATP title in Mallorca Championships Doubles Triumph. Pakistan Cricket Board seek official clearance from the PM to travel to India for Cricket World Cup 2023.

Important Days

American Independence Day

Thought of Day

“He who is overly attached to his family members, experiences fear and sorrow, for the root of all grief is attachment. Thus one should discard attachment to be happy.”

― Chanakya