School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 8393 Pre Primary Teacher Posts from Tomorrow Onwards @educationrecruitmentboard.com

School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020: School Education Department, Punjab is going to start the online application window from tomorrow onwards at its official website.i.e.educationrecruitmentboard.com. Candidates holding the requisite qualification will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode. The link of application will be provided to the candidates on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for latest updates.

Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2020 Online Applications can be filled from 1 December to 21 December 2020. A total of 8393 vacancies for the post of Pre Primary Teacher will be recruited through this recruitment. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 12th qualification along with Nursery Teacher Education teacher diploma.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided all important details about the recruitment such as vacancy details, education details, experience, selection criteria and others. Candidates go through this article and apply to the aforesaid posts before the closure of the application.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 December 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 21 December 2020

School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Pre Primary Teacher - 8393 Posts

School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have 12th passed exam certificate or equivalent qualification with at least 45% Marks. The candidate should have a diploma course of minimum one year in Nursery Teacher Education Programme or equivalent. The candidate must have passed 10th with Punjabi as a subject.

School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020 Age Limit- 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.)

School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and merit.

Download School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link - to active on 1 Dec

Official Website

How to apply for School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 1 December to 21 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020 Application Fee