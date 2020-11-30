School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 8393 Pre Primary Teacher Posts from Tomorrow Onwards @educationrecruitmentboard.com

School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020: The online applications window for recruitment to the post of  8393 Pre Primary Teacher is going to be started from 1 December onwards at educationrecruitmentboard.com. All candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through online mode. This is a huge opportunity for candidates who wish to become a government Teacher. Check Eligibility, qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other important details about the recruitment here.

Nov 30, 2020 16:08 IST
School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020
School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020

School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020: School Education Department, Punjab is going to start the online application window from tomorrow onwards at its official website.i.e.educationrecruitmentboard.com. Candidates holding the requisite qualification will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode. The link of application will be provided to the candidates on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for latest updates.

Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2020 Online Applications can be filled from 1 December to 21 December 2020. A total of 8393 vacancies for the post of Pre Primary Teacher will be recruited through this recruitment. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 12th qualification along with Nursery Teacher Education teacher diploma.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided all important details about the recruitment such as vacancy details, education details, experience, selection criteria and others. Candidates go through this article and apply to the aforesaid posts before the closure of the application. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 1 December 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 21 December 2020

School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Pre Primary Teacher - 8393 Posts

School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have 12th passed exam certificate or equivalent qualification with at least 45% Marks. The candidate should have a diploma course of minimum one year in Nursery Teacher Education Programme or equivalent. The candidate must have passed 10th with Punjabi as a subject.

School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020 Age Limit- 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.)

School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and merit.

Download School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link - to active on 1 Dec

Official Website

How to apply for School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online from 1 December to 21 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • General and Other Category- Rs. 1000/-
  • SC/ST - Rs. 500/-
General Knowledge for Exams
Current Affairs for Exams
Latest Job Notifications

FAQ

What is the application fee for School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020?

The candidates belonging to General and Other Category will have to pay Rs. 1000/-, SC/ST Candidates will have to pay Rs. 500/- and there will be no application fee for the candidates belonging to Ex-Serviceman Category.

How to apply for School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online from 1 December to 21 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the selection criteria for School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and merit.

What is the age required for School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020?

Candidates between the age group of 18 to 37 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020?

The candidate must have 12th passed exam certificate or equivalent qualification with at least 45% Marks. The candidate should have a diploma course of minimum one year in Nursery Teacher Education Programme or equivalent. The candidate must have passed 10th with Punjabi as subject.

What are the Important Dates for School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at https://educationrecruitmentboard.com/ from 1 December 2020 onwards.

How many Vacancies are released for School Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020?

A total of 8393 vacancies have been announced by the School Education Department, Education Recruitment Board Punjab for the post of Pre Primary Teacher.
Job Summary
NotificationSchool Education Dept Punjab Recruitment 2020: 8393 Vacancies Notified for Pre Primary Teacher Post, Apply Online from 1 December
Notification DateNov 24, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionDec 21, 2020
CityMohali
StatePunjab
CountryIndia
Organization Punjab Education Department
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Senior Secondary, PG Diploma, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Education
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Next