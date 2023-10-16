School of Open Learning Delhi University 2023 Notification For 77 Non Teaching Vacancies, Apply Online

School of Open Learning Delhi University 2023 is out for 77 Non Teaching Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for SOL DU 2023.

SOL DU Non Teaching Vacancies Recruitment 2023: The School of Learning (SOL) Delhi University (DU) has released the recruitment notification for 77 Non Teaching vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is October 25. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - web.sol.du.ac.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through online test and interview (varies from post to post). The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

SOL DU Non Teaching Vacancies Recruitment 2023

SOL DU notification for the recruitment of 77 Non Teaching Vacancies has been released. The application process for the post started on October 5. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

School of Open Learning Delhi University 2023 Recruitment Authority School of Learning, Delhi University Posts Name Various Non Teaching Posts Total Vacancies 77 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 11, 2023 Application Start Date October 11, 2023 Application End Date October 25, 2023 Selection process Online Test nterview

SOL DU Non Teaching Vacancies Notification PDF

Candidates can download the School of Open Learning Delhi University 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 77 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of School of Open Learning Delhi University 2023 through the link given below.

Non Teaching Vacancies Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For SOL DU Non Teaching Vacancies?

Candidates can fill out the SOL DU application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. The application fee for for candidates belonging to Gen/UR is Rs 1000, whereas those belonging to SC/ST/PwBD need not pay Rs 600 ad application fees.

Category Application Fee General Rs 1000 OBC(NCL)/EWS/Women Rs 800 SC/ST/PwBD Rs 600

Vacancies For SOL DU Non Teaching Vacancies

A total of 77 vacancies were announced by SOL DU for Non Teaching Vacancies. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Post Number of Vacancies Deputy Registrar 1 Academic Coordinator 1 Assistant Registrar 3 Junior Programmer 2 Junior Engineer (Electrical) 1 Senior Assistant 8 Technical Assistant (Computer) 5 Stenographer 3 Assistant 14 Junior Assistant 37 Driver 1 Lab. Attendant (Computer) 1

SOL DU Non Teaching Vacancies Selection Process

The SOL DU 2023 selection process varies as per the post. Candidates are requested to go through the official notification before applying

Stage 1: Written Exam (wherever appicable)

Stage 2: Skill Test (Wherever applicable)

Stage 3: Interview

Stage 4: Document Verification

Stage 5: Medical Examination

SOL DU Non Teaching Vacancies Salary 2023

The salary of the selected candidates varies as per the post. Table below shows the level which is offered as per the post

Post Pay Leve Deputy Registrar Level-12 Academic Coordinator Level-10 Assistant Registrar Level-10 Junior Programmer Level-10 Junior Engineer (Electrical) Level-6 Senior Assistant Level-6 Technical Assistant (Computer) Level-5 Stenographer Level-4 Assistant Level-4 Junior Assistant Level-2 Driver Level-2 Lab. Attendant (Computer) Level-1

Steps to Apply for the SOL DU Non Teaching Vacancies

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - web.sol.du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Apply Link

Step 3: Enter email id and phone number and click on the register button. On submission a unique number will be generated

Step 3: Click on the login button Read the instructions and fill in the application form.

Step 4: The name of the candidate should match the name of the candidate name in the Gate Score Card.

Step 5: Pay the required fees

Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference