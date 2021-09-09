SECR Recruitment 2021 for 339 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @apprenticeship.org

South East Central Railway (SECR) is hiring 339 Apprentice on secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Check application process,vacancy, educational qualification, age limit and other below

SECR Recruitment 2021: South East Central Railway (SECR) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice on secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before 05 October 2021 on apprenticeship.org.

More details on South Eastern Central Railway Recruitment such as vacancy, educational qualification, age limit and other below:

SECR Apprentice Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 5 October 12021

SECR Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 339 Posts

Welder Carpenter Fitter Electrician Steno COPA Plumber Painter Wireman Electronic Mechanic Mechanic Diesel Upholsterer

Eligibility Criteria for SECR Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

10th passed with 50% marks

ITI

SECR Apprentice Posts Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

SECR Apprentice Posts Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of merit

How to Apply for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates can apply through online mode on apprenticeship.org on or before 05 October 2021.