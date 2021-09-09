SECR Recruitment 2021 for 339 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @apprenticeship.org

SECR Recruitment 2021: South East Central Railway (SECR) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice on secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before 05 October 2021 on apprenticeship.org.
More details on South Eastern Central Railway Recruitment such as vacancy, educational qualification, age limit and other below:
SECR Apprentice Notification Download
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 5 October 12021
SECR Vacancy Details
Apprentice - 339 Posts
- Welder
- Carpenter
- Fitter
- Electrician
- Steno
- COPA
- Plumber
- Painter
- Wireman
- Electronic Mechanic
- Mechanic Diesel
- Upholsterer
Eligibility Criteria for SECR Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification:
10th passed with 50% marks
ITI
SECR Apprentice Posts Age Limit:
15 to 24 years
SECR Apprentice Posts Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of merit
How to Apply for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?
The candidates can apply through online mode on apprenticeship.org on or before 05 October 2021.