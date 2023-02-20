SGPGI Nursing Officer Result 2023: Check Nursing Officer Provisional Marks List, Direct Link to Download PDF List

SGPGI Provisional Marks List: The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences has released the provisional list of marks of candidates who appeared for SGPGI Nursing Officer Common Recruitment Test 2023 conducted on 18 February 2023. Know here how to download SGPGI Nursing Officer Provisional Marks List check name, marks and other details.

SGPGI Nursing Officer Provisional Marks List: The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences has released the provisional list of marks of candidates who appeared for SGPGI Nursing Officer Common Recruitment Test 2023 conducted on 18 February 2023. The commission has released a list of marks out of a total of 100 marks. In the list of Provisional marks of candidates released by the SGPGI candidates can check their marks in Exam, Roll no. and Name. The list can be downloaded from the official website of SGPGI at-https://sgpgims.org.in/

Candidates can download the SGPGI Nursing Officer 2023 Provisional Marks List by following the steps given below

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences at- https://sgpgims.org.in/

Step 2: On the homepage go to new updates section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- “Rollwise Result” under Nursing Officer head.

Step 4: After clicking the link a PDF list of Provisional Marks List will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your Name, Roll no. and Score in Provisional Marks List.

Candidates can also download the Provisional Marks List from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download the SGPGI Nursing Officer 2023 Provisional List PDF

SGPGI Nursing Officer 2023: Minimum Qualifying Marks

The Minimum Qualifying Marks of the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) for all posts will be:- 50% for General, EWS, OBC. 45% for SC & ST

A Skill Test/Technical Examination will be conducted after the Common Recruitment Test (CRT), wherever required e.g. for the posts of Stenographer, Personal Assistant (PA), Lower Division Assistant (LDA). There are a total of 905 Vacancies in the SGPGI Nursing Officer 2023 Recruitment Exam. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) only for all categories separately and rank will be awarded to all qualified applicants.