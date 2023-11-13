SIDBI Grade A Salary 2023: Pay Scale, In-Hand Pay, Structure, And Perks

SIDBI Grade A Salary 2023: The revised basic SIDBI Grade A salary is Rs 44500 per month. Check here salary structure, allowances and bonus given to selected candidates along with  job profile and career growth

SIDBI Grade A Salary, Pay Scale and Allowances
SIDBI Grade A Salary, Pay Scale and Allowances

SIDBI Grade A Salary 2023: The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) decides the SIDBI Grade A Salary. Candidates appointed for the Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (General Stream) in SIDBI are offered lucrative salary packages, allowances, and job security.  Candidates must check the SIDBI Grade A Salary Structure 2023 and other details before applying for the post. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in group discussions and interviews.

As per the latest notice, the initial SIDBI Grade A Salary is Rs 44500, and the net salary would be approximately Rs 90,000 monthly. Apart from the basic salary, all the SIDBI employees will also receive numerous allowances as applicable for the post.

In this article, we have shared detailed information on SIDBI Grade A salary, including in-hand salary, revised pay scale, perks & allowances, promotion, and career growth opportunities.

Shiv Khera

SIDBI Grade A Salary Structure 2023

The initial pay scale of the SIDBI Grade A officer will be Rs 44500 per month. Candidates must be familiar with the SIDBI Assistant Manager's salary before applying for the post.

 

SIDBI Grade A Salary Structure 2023

Basic Pay

Rs. 44500/-

Pay Scale

Rs. 44500 - 2500(4) - 54500 - 2850(7) – 74450 -EB - 2850(4) – 85850 - 3300(1) - 89150 (17 years)

Grade Allowance

Rs. 6250/-

Dearness Allowance

Rs. 23196.32/-

Local Allowance

Rs. 4005/-

House Rent Allowance

10% of pay

Special Perquisite Allowance

Rs. 7,383/-

Learning Allowance

Rs. 600/- 

Deduction

Rs. 18,112/-

Net Salary

Rs. 90,000/-

SIDBI Grade A Salary In Hand

The candidates appointed for the SIDBI Grade A Officer post will receive the initial basic pay of Rs. 44500/- per month. As per the latest notice, the pay scale for the Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ - General Stream in SIDBI is Rs 44500 - 2500(4) - 54500 - 2850(7) – 74450 -EB - 2850(4) – 85850 - 3300(1) - 89150 (17 years). It implies that the initial basic pay of the SIDBI Grade A Officer will be  Rs. 44500/- and after 4 yearly increments of Rs 2500, it will amount to Rs 54500 in the fifth year of the service. Moreover, the SIDBI Grade A Salary after 17 years will be Rs 89150. The SIDBI Grade A In Hand Salary will be around Rs 90,000 including various allowances.

Year of Service

Basic Pay

Grade Pay

First 4 Years

Rs. 44500/-

Rs. 2500/-

Next 7 years

Rs. 54500/-

Rs. 2850/-

Next 4 Years

Rs. 74450/-

Rs. 2850/-

Next 1 Year

Rs. 85850/-

Rs. 3300/-

Next 17 Years

Rs. 89150/-

SIDBI Grade A Salary 2023-Perks & Allowances

Apart from the SIDBI Assistant Manager salary, every appointed candidate will also receive various perks, benefits, and allowances applicable to the post. The list of perks and allowances included in the SIDBI Grade A Salary Slip are as follows.

  • Dearness Allowance
  • Grade Allowance
  • Special Allowance
  • Local Compensatory Allowance, etc. 

Note: Candidates selected for the SIDBI Grade A post will be governed by ‘The Defined Contributory New Pension Scheme (NPS).’

FAQ

What is the initial basic pay of the SIDBI Grade A Officer?

The candidates appointed for the SIDBI Grade A Officer post will receive the initial basic pay of Rs. 44500/- per month.

What is the SIDBI Grade A In Hand Salary?

The SIDBI Grade A In Hand Salary will be around Rs 90,000, including various allowances.

What allowances are included in the SIDBI Grade A Salary?

Some of the allowances included in the SIDBI Grade A Salary are Dearness Allowance, Grade Allowance, Special Allowance, Local Compensatory Allowance, etc.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next