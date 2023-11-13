SIDBI Grade A Salary 2023: Pay Scale, In-Hand Pay, Structure, And Perks

SIDBI Grade A Salary 2023: The revised basic SIDBI Grade A salary is Rs 44500 per month. Check here salary structure, allowances and bonus given to selected candidates along with job profile and career growth

SIDBI Grade A Salary 2023: The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) decides the SIDBI Grade A Salary. Candidates appointed for the Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (General Stream) in SIDBI are offered lucrative salary packages, allowances, and job security. Candidates must check the SIDBI Grade A Salary Structure 2023 and other details before applying for the post. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in group discussions and interviews.

As per the latest notice, the initial SIDBI Grade A Salary is Rs 44500, and the net salary would be approximately Rs 90,000 monthly. Apart from the basic salary, all the SIDBI employees will also receive numerous allowances as applicable for the post.

In this article, we have shared detailed information on SIDBI Grade A salary, including in-hand salary, revised pay scale, perks & allowances, promotion, and career growth opportunities.

SIDBI Grade A Salary Structure 2023

The initial pay scale of the SIDBI Grade A officer will be Rs 44500 per month. Candidates must be familiar with the SIDBI Assistant Manager's salary before applying for the post.

SIDBI Grade A Salary Structure 2023 Basic Pay Rs. 44500/- Pay Scale Rs. 44500 - 2500(4) - 54500 - 2850(7) – 74450 -EB - 2850(4) – 85850 - 3300(1) - 89150 (17 years) Grade Allowance Rs. 6250/- Dearness Allowance Rs. 23196.32/- Local Allowance Rs. 4005/- House Rent Allowance 10% of pay Special Perquisite Allowance Rs. 7,383/- Learning Allowance Rs. 600/- Deduction Rs. 18,112/- Net Salary Rs. 90,000/-

SIDBI Grade A Salary In Hand

The candidates appointed for the SIDBI Grade A Officer post will receive the initial basic pay of Rs. 44500/- per month. As per the latest notice, the pay scale for the Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ - General Stream in SIDBI is Rs 44500 - 2500(4) - 54500 - 2850(7) – 74450 -EB - 2850(4) – 85850 - 3300(1) - 89150 (17 years). It implies that the initial basic pay of the SIDBI Grade A Officer will be Rs. 44500/- and after 4 yearly increments of Rs 2500, it will amount to Rs 54500 in the fifth year of the service. Moreover, the SIDBI Grade A Salary after 17 years will be Rs 89150. The SIDBI Grade A In Hand Salary will be around Rs 90,000 including various allowances.

Year of Service Basic Pay Grade Pay First 4 Years Rs. 44500/- Rs. 2500/- Next 7 years Rs. 54500/- Rs. 2850/- Next 4 Years Rs. 74450/- Rs. 2850/- Next 1 Year Rs. 85850/- Rs. 3300/- Next 17 Years Rs. 89150/-

SIDBI Grade A Salary 2023-Perks & Allowances

Apart from the SIDBI Assistant Manager salary, every appointed candidate will also receive various perks, benefits, and allowances applicable to the post. The list of perks and allowances included in the SIDBI Grade A Salary Slip are as follows.

Dearness Allowance

Grade Allowance

Special Allowance

Local Compensatory Allowance, etc.

Note: Candidates selected for the SIDBI Grade A post will be governed by ‘The Defined Contributory New Pension Scheme (NPS).’