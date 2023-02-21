Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2023 To Release on Feb 24: Download Oral Test Schedule

SLPRB Assam Police has released a short notice regarding the Admit Card/Viva update for the post of Constables on its official website-https://slprbassam.in. Download PDF.

SLPRB Assam Constable Admit Card 2023 Update: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police has released a short notice regarding the Admit Card/Viva update for the post of Constables, Asstt Squad Commander & Driver (Operator)on its official website. SLPRB will conduct the Oral/Viva Voce for the qualified candidates from 02 March 2023 onwards. All those candidates who have qualified for the Oral/Viva Voce round for the Constables, Asstt Squad Commander & Driver (Operator) posts can download the SLPRB Assam Constable Admit Card 2023 Update from the official website-https://slprbassam.in.

However the SLPRB Assam Constable Admit Card 2023 Update is also available below and you can download the same directly after clicking the link.

As per the short notice released, the Viva/Oral round will commence from 02 March 2023 for the Constables, Asstt Squad Commander & Driver (Operator) posts. SLPRB (Assam Police) will release the Interview Admit Card for the above posts on 24 February 2023 on its official website.

Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials including Application number/Name and Date of Birth to the link on the home page. Candidates will get all the details including date/venue of the interview/oral test on the back of the Admit Card.

How To Download: SLPRB Assam Constable Admit Card 2023 Update



Step 1: Visit the website of the SLPRB - slprbassam.in

Step 2: Click on the link‘ Recruitment of Constables (WO/WT/Opr- 441, Messenger- 14, Carpenter-3, UB-2 & Dispatch Rider-10) in APRO and 5 posts of Asstt. Squad Commander & 12 posts of Driver (Operator) in Fire & Emergency Services, Assam and 70 posts of Constable (WO/WT/CY) in Assam Commando Battalions’ on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the PDF of SLPRB Assam Constable Admit Card 2023 Update in a new window.

Step 4: Download SLPRB Assam Constable Admit Card 2023 Update and save the same for future reference.