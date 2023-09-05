Solapur University Result 2023 OUT: Download B.Tech 1st and 2nd Sem Result at sus.ac.in

Solapur University Result 2023: Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University (PAHSU) results for the B.Tech, B.Sc, M.Sc, B.A, M.A 1st, 2nd sem and other exams. Students can get here the direct link provided and the steps to check the result

Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University Result 2023: The Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University (PAHSU) has recently declared the result for various UG programs like B.Tech, B.Sc, M.Sc, B.A, M.A 1st, 2nd sem and other exams. PAHSU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- sus.ac.in

Solapur University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University (PAHSU) released the results for various UG and PG courses like B.Tech, B.Sc, M.Sc, B.A, M.A 1st, 2nd sem and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- sus.ac.in

Steps to Check Solapur University Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University (PAHSU) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website -www.sus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examinations’ segment

Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ option

Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on the link provided for the result

Step 5: Result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Search your result by your name

Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Solapur University Result 2023: Direct Links to Check

Check below the course-wise Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University Result direct link (Latest).

Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University Result: Important Points

Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University is located in Solapur district, Maharashtra. This University was started in the postgraduate center of Shivaji University.

At present, the University offers various UG and PG programs in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Computational Sciences, Social Sciences, Allied Health Sciences, Commerce and Management, Languages and Literatures, Performing Arts and Fine Arts, and Life Sciences.

Around 74 colleges are affiliated with it and around 60,000 students are learning in various disciplines.