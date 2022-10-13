SPU Mandi JOA Admit Card 2022 (Today) @spumandi.ac.in: Check Updates

SPU Mandi Admit Card 2022 will be released by Sardar Patel University (SPU) on 13 October 2022. Candidates can check the latest updates here.

SPU Mandi Admit Card 2022: Sardar Patel University (SPU) will release the admit card for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Junior Office Assistant (JOA) (IT) today, 13 October 2022. The candidate who has applied for SPU Mandi JOA Recruitment 2022 can check the updates of the SPU Mandi JOA Admit Card Link on the official website, spumandi.ac.in. The candidates are required to use their User Id and password to log in to download their respective admit cards.

They should take printout of their respective admit card.

SPU Mandi is conducting the exam on 20 October 2022 (Thursday) in multiple centres across the state. . Candidates will be given 70 Multiple-Choice Questions on Computer Knowledge (10+2 Level), 10 questions in each General English, General Ability and General Knowledge. 1 mark will be allotted the correct answer. There shall be no negative marking.

Those candidates who clear the CBT will have to qualify for the Computer typing test with a minimum typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi.

