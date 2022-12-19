SRCC Recruitment 2022-23 For 80 Assistant Professor Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

SRCC DU has invited online application for the 80 Assistant Professor Posts on its official website. Check SRCC DU Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Shri. Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) Delhi University has published recruitment notice for the 80 Assistant Professor post in the Employment News (17-23 December ) 2022. These post are available in various disciplines including Commerce, Economics, English, Mathematics, Computer Science and others . Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification on or before 09 January 2023.

Candidates with specific educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get 57700 as per the 7th CPC.



Important Date SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: Within 21 days of the publication of the notice in the Employment News or 09 January 2023

Vacancy Details SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Commerce- 57

Economics- 15

English- 01

Environmental Science- 02

Mathematics- 03

Political Science- 01

Computer Science- 01

Eligibility Criteria SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidate must have a Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned subject from an Indian university.

Candidates willing to apply for SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/salary/how to apply and others for these posts.

How To Download: SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Shri. Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)-https://www.srcc.edu/announcements

Go to the Latest Announcement Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for the Post of Assistant Professor' available on the home page.

Now you will get the PDF of the SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window.

Download SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF

https://online.srcc.edu/smartprof/file_uploads/notices/Attachment/AdvertisementforthePostofAssistantProfessor-4e8a4d60d2b718f461e73061dafdfd77.pdf



How To Apply SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

All applicants are required to apply in the prescribed format within 21 days of the publication of the notice in the Employment News or 09 January 2023.