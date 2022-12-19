SRCC Recruitment 2022-23 For 80 Assistant Professor Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Shri. Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) Delhi University has published recruitment notice for the 80 Assistant Professor post in the Employment News (17-23 December ) 2022. These post are available in various disciplines including Commerce, Economics, English, Mathematics, Computer Science and others . Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification on or before 09 January 2023.
Candidates with specific educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get 57700 as per the 7th CPC.
Important Date SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: Within 21 days of the publication of the notice in the Employment News or 09 January 2023
Vacancy Details SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Commerce- 57
Economics- 15
English- 01
Environmental Science- 02
Mathematics- 03
Political Science- 01
Computer Science- 01
Eligibility Criteria SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Candidate must have a Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned subject from an Indian university.
Candidates willing to apply for SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/salary/how to apply and others for these posts.
How To Download: SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification
Visit the official website of Shri. Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)-https://www.srcc.edu/announcements
Go to the Latest Announcement Section on the home page.
Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for the Post of Assistant Professor' available on the home page.
Now you will get the PDF of the SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window.
Download SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.
SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF
https://online.srcc.edu/smartprof/file_uploads/notices/Attachment/AdvertisementforthePostofAssistantProfessor-4e8a4d60d2b718f461e73061dafdfd77.pdf
How To Apply SRCC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:
All applicants are required to apply in the prescribed format within 21 days of the publication of the notice in the Employment News or 09 January 2023.