SSC CGL 2022 Notification (Out): Apply Online @ssc.nic.in, Selection through Tier 1 and Tier 2

SSC CGL 2022 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the registration window for the students who were waiting for SSC CGL Notification for the year 2022. Now, such students can submit their applications. SSC CGL 2022 Notification is uploaded on 17 August 2022 on ssc.nic.in along with the application link. The application link will be available till 09 October 20222 Successful applicants will be required to appear for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam Tier 1 Exam which will be conducted in the month of December 2022.

Selected candidates will be recruited for various Groups B and C in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. They will be paid Rs. 47600 to Rs. 151100.

Around 20000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. However, firm vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, along with Post-wise& category-wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.nic.in> Candidate’s Corner > Tentative Vacancy) in due course.

For SSC CGL 2022, there will be Tier 1 and Tier 2 only. Now, Tier 3 and Tier 4 are merged with Tier 2. SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Pattern is the same as before. SSC CGL Tier 2 2022 will have Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3. Paper 1 is compulsory for all the students and there will be 3 SECTIONS WITH 3 MODULES in Paper 1 as follow:



Section-I: Module-I: Mathematical Abilities AND Module-II: Reasoning and General Intelligence.

Section-II: Module-I: English Language and Comprehension Module-II: General Awareness

Section-III: Module-I: Computer Knowledge Module and Module-II: Data Entry

Speed Test Module

Students can visit the following link in order to apply for SSC CGL Vacancy 2022.

