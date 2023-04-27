SSC CGL 2022: Post Preference Window Opens Today, Check Process To Apply & Others Updates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice to opt for a preferred post under SSC CGL 2022 on its official website-ssc.nic.in. Check update here.

SSC CGL 2022 Post Preference Window Update: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the short notice regarding the facility to opt for a preferred post under SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022 (SSC CGL) on its official website. As per the short notice release, the post preference window will be opened today i.e. April 27, 2023 and all those candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL tier 2 exam can submit their option-cum-preference with the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in.

It is noted that earlier the commission had conducted the SSC CGL tier 2 exam from 2 to 7 March across the country. Candidates qualified in the SSC CGL tier 1 exam held from December 01-13, 2022 appeared in the SSC CGL tier 2 exam.

Now all those candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL tier will have to fill the post preference facility available on the official website.

Detailed Notice: SSC CGL 2022 Post Preference



You can avail the post preference facility for the same after visiting on the official website-ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2022 Post Preference: Check List

To fill the post preference facility, you can check the detailed option form for Preference of Department/ Ministry / Office available on the official website. You will have to choose the Post Code/Name of Post and Name of Department/ Ministry / Office on the official website.

Candidates will have to fill the declaration form as given on the official website by providing all the information including Post Code/Name of Post and Name of Department/ Ministry / Office by them.

Process To Submit The SSC CGL 2022 Post Preference