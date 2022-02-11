SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2020 (Out): Raise Objection before 15th Feb @ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Link has been released by Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check Direct Link and Other Details.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the answer key along with the candidate’s response sheet of CGl Tier 2 Exam conducted on 28 and 29 January 2022 across the country. Candidates who have participated in SSC CGL Tier 2 can download SSC CGL Answer Key from this page by clicking on SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Link given below:

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Objection

Those who are having objections against any answer key, then he/she can submit his/her representation or objection via online mode. SSC CGL Tier Objection Link is available from 11 February 2022 (6.00 PM) to 15 February 2022 (6.00 PM). You are also required to pay Rs.100/-per question/answer challenge.

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2020 ?

Visit the SSC Official website - ssc.nic.in Click on ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates' Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2020’ SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key PDF Scroll Down and click on ‘Link for Candidates’ Response Sheet, Tentative Answer Keys and Submission of Representation’ and then on 'Submit' and 'Click Here' It will redirect to a page where you are required to login using their Registration Login ID and Password Check SSC CGL Tier 2 Answers Submit Objection, if any. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 15 Feb 2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result

The result shall be announced on 30 April 2022 on SSC website. The commission will prepared the list of the candidates selected for the next stage of recruitment.

The candidates can check SSC CGL Tier 2 Expected Cut-Off through the link below:

SSC CGL Tier Cut-Off

SSC CGL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam held was held from 13 August to 24 August 2021 in online mode. A total of 130776 candidates qualified for SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2020 is being done to fill 7035 Vacancies under Group “B” and Group “C” Posts such as Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc.