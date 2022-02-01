SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-2 Expected Cut-Off: Check Category-wise Previous Year Exam Marks

SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-2 Expected Cut-Off: SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exams were conducted on 28th & 29th Jan 2022. SSC CGL 2021 Tier-3 Exam will be conducted on 6th February 2022. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2021-22 Exam. SSC conducted the CGL 2021-22 for the recruitment of 7035 Vacancies under Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2021-22 Exam:
SSC CGL Tier-I (CBE) 2021-22 Exam (28th & 29th Jan 2022)
SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam comprised of four Papers:
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Pattern
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
1
|
(Compulsory for all posts)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
2
|
English Language and Comprehension
(Compulsory for all posts)
|
200
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
3
|
(Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
4
|
General Studies (Finance & Economics)
(Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
Note:
- Paper-1 and Paper-2 were compulsory for all posts.
- Paper-3 was for only those candidates who applied for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper.
- Paper-4 was for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-4, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
- There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-2 (English Language and Comprehension) and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-1, Paper-3 and Paper-4.
Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2021-22 Exam
Questions asked in the exam consisted of moderate to difficult levels. The marks of the Tier-2 Exam will be considered in the Final Merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2021-22 Exam:
|
Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2021-22 Exam
|
For posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer and Junior Statistical Officer
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II))
|
General
|
520-530
|
EWS
|
470-480
|
OBC
|
420-430
|
SC
|
370-380
|
ST
|
320-330
|
For the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV))
|
General
|
570-580
|
EWS
|
540-550
|
OBC
|
510-520
|
SC
|
470-480
|
ST
|
460-470
|
For the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II+III))
|
General
|
530-540
|
EWS
|
520-530
|
OBC
|
510-520
|
SC
|
430-440
|
ST
|
410-420
Previous Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2019 Exam
List 1: Candidates qualified for appearing in Tier-III for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer & Assistant Accounts Officer
|
Category
|
Cut Off marks [Tier I + II]
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
463.15
|
841
|
ST
|
460.21
|
421
|
OBC
|
510.92
|
1724
|
UR
|
572.51
|
1762
|
OH
|
409.26
|
111
|
HH
|
347.35
|
100
|
Other PwD
|
168.04
|
50
|
Total
|
--
|
5009
List 2: Candidates qualified for appearing in Tier-III for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)
|
Category
|
Cut Off marks [Tier I + II]
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
422.95
|
478
|
ST
|
403.95
|
301
|
OBC
|
517.76
|
583
|
UR
|
535.86
|
955
|
OH
|
348.50
|
112
|
HH
|
223.46
|
106
|
VH
|
267.51
|
121
|
Other PwD
|
165.04
|
16
|
Total
|
--
|
2672
List 3: Candidates qualified for appearing in Tier III for posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, and Junior Statistical
|
Category
|
Cut Off marks [Tier I + II]
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
354.74
|
8050
|
ST
|
327.05
|
4022
|
OBC
|
403.33
|
15359
|
UR
|
535.86
|
17439
|
ESM
|
252.12
|
3244
|
OH
|
302.50
|
859
|
HH
|
165.73
|
777
|
VH
|
280.98
|
404
|
Other PwD
|
122.58
|
86
|
Total
|
--
|
50240
Previous Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2017 Exam
List-1: Candidates qualified for appearing in CGLE 2017 (Tier-III) for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer:
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
OH
|
HH
|
UR
|
Total
|
Cut-off Marks Tier-I+Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV)
|
500.50
|
479.00
|
538.00
|
458.00
|
348.25
|
573.00
|
-
|
Candidates available
|
563
|
275
|
1456
|
57
|
55
|
1313*
|
3719
List-2: Candidates qualified for appearing in CGLE 2017 (Tier-III) for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO):
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
OH
|
HH
|
UR
|
Total
|
Cut-off Marks Tier-I+Tier-II (Paper-I+II+III)
|
200.00
|
200.00
|
240.00
|
200.00
|
200.00
|
280.00
|
-
|
Candidates available
|
655
|
394
|
1914
|
82
|
82
|
1723*
|
4850
List-3: Candidates qualified for appearing in CGLE 2017 (Tier-III) for posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer and Junior Statistical Officer:
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EXM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
UR
|
Total
|
Cut-off Marks Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II)
|
338.25
|
311.25
|
379.75
|
263.50
|
294.00
|
191.00
|
311.00
|
415.50
|
-
|
Candidates available
|
7669
|
3792
|
16045
|
2394
|
756
|
521
|
190
|
15053*
|
46420
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
SSC CGL Tier-III (On 6th Feb 2022): This Exam is a descriptive paper which will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi.
|
SSC CGL Tier-IV: This exam comprises of a couple of skill tests that are required for certain government posts and document verification procedure: DEST (Data Entry Speed Test), CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) and Document Verification.