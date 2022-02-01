SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-2 Expected Cut-Off: Check Category-wise Previous Year Exam Marks

SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-2 Expected Cut-Off: Check the Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam held on 28 th & 29 th Jan 2022 along with the Previous Year score Category-wise (Gen/EWS/OBC/SC/ST).

SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-2 Expected Cut-Off: SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exams were conducted on 28th & 29th Jan 2022. SSC CGL 2021 Tier-3 Exam will be conducted on 6th February 2022. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2021-22 Exam. SSC conducted the CGL 2021-22 for the recruitment of 7035 Vacancies under Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2021-22 Exam:

SSC CGL Tier-I (CBE) 2021-22 Exam (28th & 29th Jan 2022)

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam comprised of four Papers:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Pattern Paper Subject No. of Questions Max Marks Exam Duration 1 Quantitative Abilities (Compulsory for all posts) 100 200 2 Hours 2 English Language and Comprehension (Compulsory for all posts) 200 200 2 Hours 3 Statistics (Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post) 100 200 2 Hours 4 General Studies (Finance & Economics) (Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer) 100 200 2 Hours

Note:

- Paper-1 and Paper-2 were compulsory for all posts.

- Paper-3 was for only those candidates who applied for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper.

- Paper-4 was for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-4, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

- There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-2 (English Language and Comprehension) and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-1, Paper-3 and Paper-4.

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2021-22 Exam

Questions asked in the exam consisted of moderate to difficult levels. The marks of the Tier-2 Exam will be considered in the Final Merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2021-22 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2021-22 Exam For posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer and Junior Statistical Officer Category Expected Cut-Off (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II)) General 520-530 EWS 470-480 OBC 420-430 SC 370-380 ST 320-330 For the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer Category Expected Cut-Off (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV)) General 570-580 EWS 540-550 OBC 510-520 SC 470-480 ST 460-470 For the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Category Expected Cut-Off (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II+III)) General 530-540 EWS 520-530 OBC 510-520 SC 430-440 ST 410-420

Previous Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2019 Exam

List 1: Candidates qualified for appearing in Tier-III for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer & Assistant Accounts Officer

Category Cut Off marks [Tier I + II] Candidates Available SC 463.15 841 ST 460.21 421 OBC 510.92 1724 UR 572.51 1762 OH 409.26 111 HH 347.35 100 Other PwD 168.04 50 Total -- 5009

List 2: Candidates qualified for appearing in Tier-III for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)

Category Cut Off marks [Tier I + II] Candidates Available SC 422.95 478 ST 403.95 301 OBC 517.76 583 UR 535.86 955 OH 348.50 112 HH 223.46 106 VH 267.51 121 Other PwD 165.04 16 Total -- 2672

List 3: Candidates qualified for appearing in Tier III for posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, and Junior Statistical

Category Cut Off marks [Tier I + II] Candidates Available SC 354.74 8050 ST 327.05 4022 OBC 403.33 15359 UR 535.86 17439 ESM 252.12 3244 OH 302.50 859 HH 165.73 777 VH 280.98 404 Other PwD 122.58 86 Total -- 50240

Previous Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2017 Exam

List-1: Candidates qualified for appearing in CGLE 2017 (Tier-III) for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer:

Category SC ST OBC OH HH UR Total Cut-off Marks Tier-I+Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV) 500.50 479.00 538.00 458.00 348.25 573.00 - Candidates available 563 275 1456 57 55 1313* 3719

List-2: Candidates qualified for appearing in CGLE 2017 (Tier-III) for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO):

Category SC ST OBC OH HH UR Total Cut-off Marks Tier-I+Tier-II (Paper-I+II+III) 200.00 200.00 240.00 200.00 200.00 280.00 - Candidates available 655 394 1914 82 82 1723* 4850

List-3: Candidates qualified for appearing in CGLE 2017 (Tier-III) for posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer and Junior Statistical Officer:

Category SC ST OBC EXM OH HH VH UR Total Cut-off Marks Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II) 338.25 311.25 379.75 263.50 294.00 191.00 311.00 415.50 - Candidates available 7669 3792 16045 2394 756 521 190 15053* 46420

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

SSC CGL Tier-III (On 6th Feb 2022): This Exam is a descriptive paper which will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi.

SSC CGL Tier-IV: This exam comprises of a couple of skill tests that are required for certain government posts and document verification procedure: DEST (Data Entry Speed Test), CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) and Document Verification.