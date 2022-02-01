JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-2 Expected Cut-Off: Check Category-wise Previous Year Exam Marks

SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-2 Expected Cut-Off:  Check the Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam held on 28th & 29th Jan 2022 along with the Previous Year score Category-wise (Gen/EWS/OBC/SC/ST).

Created On: Feb 1, 2022 14:51 IST
SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-2 Expected Cut-Off
SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-2 Expected Cut-Off

SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-2 Expected Cut-Off:  SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exams were conducted on 28th & 29th Jan 2022. SSC CGL 2021 Tier-3 Exam will be conducted on 6th February 2022. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2021-22 Exam. SSC conducted the CGL 2021-22 for the recruitment of 7035 Vacancies under Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2021-22 Exam:

Recent Stories:
Click here to know the SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2021-22 Exam Analysis
Check SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment Updates
Check SSC CGL 2022 Eligibility Criteria Post-wise
Check How to Apply Online for SSC CGL 2022 Exam
Check 7035 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment
Check SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Result & Cut-Off

Check SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Syllabus & Pattern

Check SSC CGL 2022 Tier-2 & Tier-3 Exam Syllabus & Pattern

SSC CGL Tier-I (CBE) 2021-22 Exam (28th & 29th Jan 2022)

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam comprised of four Papers:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Pattern

Paper

Subject

No. of Questions

Max Marks

Exam Duration

1

Quantitative Abilities

(Compulsory for all posts)

100

200

2 Hours

2

English Language and Comprehension

(Compulsory for all posts)

200

200

2 Hours

3

Statistics

(Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post)

100

200

2 Hours

4

General Studies (Finance & Economics)

(Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer)

100

200

2 Hours

Note:

- Paper-1 and Paper-2 were compulsory for all posts.

- Paper-3 was for only those candidates who applied for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper.

- Paper-4 was for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-4, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

- There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-2 (English Language and Comprehension) and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-1, Paper-3 and Paper-4.

Check SSC CGL Posts, Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy:

Check Intelligence Bureau ASO Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check ASO Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check CBI Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBIC & CBDT Minimum Age Limit/ Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Railways Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Check Postal Inspector Eligibility, Job Profile Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Ministry of External Affairs Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2021-22 Exam

Questions asked in the exam consisted of moderate to difficult levels.  The marks of the Tier-2 Exam will be considered in the Final Merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2021-22 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2021-22 Exam

For posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer and Junior Statistical Officer

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II))

General

520-530

EWS

470-480

OBC

420-430

SC

370-380

ST

320-330

For the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV))

General

570-580

EWS

540-550

OBC

510-520

SC

470-480

ST

460-470

For the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II+III))

General

530-540

EWS

520-530

OBC

510-520

SC

430-440

ST

410-420

Previous Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2019 Exam

List 1: Candidates qualified for appearing in Tier-III for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer & Assistant Accounts Officer

Category

Cut Off marks [Tier I + II]

Candidates Available

SC

463.15

841

ST

460.21

421

OBC

510.92

1724

UR

572.51

1762

OH

409.26

111

HH

347.35

100

Other PwD

168.04

50

Total

--

5009

List 2: Candidates qualified for appearing in Tier-III for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)

Category

Cut Off marks [Tier I + II]

Candidates Available

SC

422.95

478

ST

403.95

301

OBC

517.76

583

UR

535.86

955

OH

348.50

112

HH

223.46

106

VH

267.51

121

Other PwD

165.04

16

Total

--

2672

List 3: Candidates qualified for appearing in Tier III for posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, and Junior Statistical

Category

Cut Off marks [Tier I + II]

Candidates Available

SC

354.74

8050

ST

327.05

4022

OBC

403.33

15359

UR

535.86

17439

ESM

252.12

3244

OH

302.50

859

HH

165.73

777

VH

280.98

404

Other PwD

122.58

86

Total

--

50240

Previous Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-2 (CBE) 2017 Exam

List-1: Candidates qualified for appearing in CGLE 2017 (Tier-III) for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer:

Category

SC

ST

OBC

OH

HH

UR

Total

Cut-off Marks Tier-I+Tier-II (Paper-I+II+IV)

500.50

479.00

538.00

458.00

348.25

573.00

-

Candidates available

563

275

1456

57

55

1313*

3719

List-2: Candidates qualified for appearing in CGLE 2017 (Tier-III) for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO):

Category

SC

ST

OBC

OH

HH

UR

Total

Cut-off Marks Tier-I+Tier-II (Paper-I+II+III)

200.00

200.00

240.00

200.00

200.00

280.00

-

Candidates available

655

394

1914

82

82

1723*

4850

List-3: Candidates qualified for appearing in CGLE 2017 (Tier-III) for posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer and Junior Statistical Officer:

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EXM

OH

HH

VH

UR

Total

Cut-off Marks Tier-I + Tier-II (Paper I+II)

338.25

311.25

379.75

263.50

294.00

191.00

311.00

415.50

-

Candidates available

7669

3792

16045

2394

756

521

190

15053*

46420

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

SSC CGL Tier-III (On 6th Feb 2022): This Exam is a descriptive paper which will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi.

Also Read:

Get SSC 2022-23 Exam Calendar

Get SSC Result Calendar 2022

Download PDF for Information shared by SSC on Non-Recommended Willing Candidates

Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for SSC/Railways RRB/IBPS Bank 2022 Exams

SSC CGL Tier-IV: This exam comprises of a couple of skill tests that are required for certain government posts and document verification procedure: DEST (Data Entry Speed Test), CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) and Document Verification.

FAQ

Q1. Was there any negative marking in the SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam?

Negative Marking Of 0.25 Marks For Each Wrong Answer In Paper-2 (English Language And Comprehension) And Of 0.50 Marks For Each Wrong Answer In Paper-1, Paper-3 And Paper-4.

Q2. How many Vacancies Announced under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment?

7035 Vacancies

Q3. What was the Difficulty Level of the SSC CGL Tier-2 2022-21 Exam?

Paper-1:Moderate; Paper-2:Easy To Moderate;Paper-3:Moderate;Paper-4:Moderate To Difficult

Take Free Online SSC CGL 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.