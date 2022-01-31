SSC CGL Tier-2 2021 Exam Analysis: 28th & 29th Jan 2022|Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Analysis: SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam was held on 28th & 29th January 2022. Staff Selection Commission is conducting SSC CGL Exam for the recruitment of 7035 Vacancies under Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc.
SSC declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-1 2020-21 Exam held from 13th August to 24th August 2021 in online mode. Over 1.3 Lakh Candidates were shortlisted for SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam. Details are given below in the table:
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 paper
|
No. of Candidates Shortlisted
|
Paper 1 & 2
|
114135
|
Paper 1, 2 & 3
(For Junior Statistical Officer Post)
|
11212
|
Paper 1, 2 & 4
(For Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer)
|
5429
|
Total
|
130776
SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Analysis
SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-2 Exam is an objective exam which exam comprises of four Papers:
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Pattern
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
1
|
(Compulsory for all posts)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
2
|
English Language and Comprehension
(Compulsory for all posts)
|
200
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
3
|
(Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
4
|
General Studies (Finance & Economics)
(Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer)
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
So, let’s look at the type of questions asked in this exam for Paper 1 & 2:
SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Analysis (Paper-1): Quantitative Abilities
Paper 1- Quantitative Abilities of SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam is compulsory for all the posts. The exam was conducted in online mode consisting of 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of total 200 Marks. The Exam duration for SSC CGL Tier-2 2022 Quantitative Abilities Paper-1 is 2 Hours and there is negative marking 0.50 marks for wrong answers. The questions asked in the Paper-1 of SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam are of Matriculation Level. The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Paper-1 held on 28th & 29th January 2022:
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Analysis held on 28th & 29th January 2022
|
Paper-1
|
Topics
|
Difficulty Level
(Good Attempts)
|
Quantitative Abilities (100 Questions of 200 Marks)
|
Number System/HCF/LCM, Percentage, Average, Time & Work, Pipe & Cistern, Profit & Loss, Discount, Mixture & Alligation, Time Speed Distance, Boat & Stream, Trains, Interest (CI & SI), Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Height & Distance, Data Interpretation, Algebra, Partnership, Simplification, Coordinate Geometry
|
Moderate
(60 to 70)
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Topicwise Analysis
|
Topic
|
Number of questions
|
Level of Exam
|
Number System/HCF/LCM
|
7-8
|
Easy
|
4-5
|
Easy
|
Average
|
4-5
|
Easy
|
Time & Work, Pipe & Cistern
|
4-5
|
Moderate
|
Profit & Loss, Discount
|
7-8
|
Easy
|
Mixture & Alligation
|
4-5
|
Moderate
|
Time Speed Distance, Boat & Stream Trains
|
4-5
|
Moderate
|
Interest (CI & SI)
|
5-6
|
Moderate
|
Geometry
|
10-15
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Mensuration
|
10-12
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
10-12
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graph & Pie Chart)
|
10
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Algebra
|
9-10
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Partnership
|
2-3
|
Easy
|
Simplification
|
4-5
|
Easy
|
Others
|
4-5
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total Questions
|
100
|
Moderate
Note: The topic-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.
SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Analysis (Paper-2): English Language & Comprehension
Paper 2- English Language & Comprehension of SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam is compulsory for all the posts. The exam was conducted in online mode consisting of 200 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of total 200 Marks. The Exam duration for SSC CGL Tier-2 2022 English Language & Comprehension Paper-2 is 2 Hours and there will be negative marking 0.25 marks for wrong answers. The questions asked in the Paper-2 of SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam will be of 10+2 Level. The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Paper-2 held on 28th & 29th Jantember 2022:
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Analysis held on 28th & 29th January 2022
|
Paper-1
|
Topics
|
Difficulty Level
(Good Attempts)
|
English Language & Comprehension (200 Questions of 200 Marks)
|
Spotting the error, Fill in the blanks, Synonyms, Antonyms, Spelling/detecting miss-spelt words, Idioms & phrases, One word substitution, Improvement of sentences, Active/Passive Voice of verbs, Direct/Indirect Speech, Sentence Rearrangement, Close passage, Comprehension passage
|
Easy to Moderate
(160-170)
|
SSC CGL Tier-2 Paper-2 2021-22 Topicwise Analysis
|
Topic
|
No of questions
|
Level of questions
|
Spotting the error
Questions from Error Detection was based on Covid
|
20
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Fill In The Blanks
|
15-20
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Synonyms
Penalise
Altar
Sequestered
|
4-5
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Antonyms
Remorse
Thwart
Indigenous
|
3-4
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Spelling/detecting mis-spelt words
|
4-5
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Idioms & Phrases
to hit below the belt
An axe to grind
to read between the lines
to meet one’s waterloo
to rise like a phoenix
to turn corner
Against one’s grave
Keep your head
Meet your waterloo
|
10
|
Easy to Moderate
|
One who has several talents
Study of Diseases
Decision on which one cannot go back
made of artificial substance
central character in a story
|
12
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Improvement of sentences
|
20
|
Easy to Moderate
|
20-22
|
Moderate
|
Conversion into Direct/Indirect Speech
|
22-24
|
Moderate
|
Jumbled Paragraph / Sentence Rearrangement
|
20
|
Moderate
|
3 Cloze Passage
|
15
|
Easy
|
3 Comprehension Passage
Based on Puppet,
Based on “shortcut to get success”,
Based on Blink Opera in Kolkata
|
20
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
200
|
Easy to Moderate
Highlights of SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam
- The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.
- All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.
- Paper-1 and Paper-2 are compulsory for all posts.
- Paper-3 will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper.
- Paper-4 will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-4, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
- There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-2 (English Language and Comprehension) and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-1, Paper-3 and Paper-4.
- Questions in Paper-1 will be of Matriculation Level, Paper-2 of 10+2 Level and in Paper-3 and Paper-4 of Graduation Level.
- The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped..
- It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original Photo ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. Candidates are required to bring one ballpoint pen also.
|
The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the lakhs of candidates, who have appeared for the SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam held on 28th & 29th January 2022.