SSC CGL Tier-2 2021 Exam Analysis: 28th & 29th Jan 2022|Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Analysis: SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam was held on 28th & 29th January 2022. Staff Selection Commission is conducting SSC CGL Exam for the recruitment of 7035 Vacancies under Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc.

SSC declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-1 2020-21 Exam held from 13th August to 24th August 2021 in online mode. Over 1.3 Lakh Candidates were shortlisted for SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam. Details are given below in the table:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 paper No. of Candidates Shortlisted Paper 1 & 2 114135 Paper 1, 2 & 3 (For Junior Statistical Officer Post) 11212 Paper 1, 2 & 4 (For Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer) 5429 Total 130776

SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-2 Exam is an objective exam which exam comprises of four Papers:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Pattern Paper Subject No. of Questions Max Marks Exam Duration 1 Quantitative Abilities (Compulsory for all posts) 100 200 2 Hours 2 English Language and Comprehension (Compulsory for all posts) 200 200 2 Hours 3 Statistics (Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post) 100 200 2 Hours 4 General Studies (Finance & Economics) (Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer) 100 200 2 Hours

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Analysis (Paper-1): Quantitative Abilities

Paper 1- Quantitative Abilities of SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam is compulsory for all the posts. The exam was conducted in online mode consisting of 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of total 200 Marks. The Exam duration for SSC CGL Tier-2 2022 Quantitative Abilities Paper-1 is 2 Hours and there is negative marking 0.50 marks for wrong answers. The questions asked in the Paper-1 of SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam are of Matriculation Level. The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Paper-1 held on 28th & 29th January 2022:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Analysis held on 28th & 29th January 2022 Paper-1 Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) Quantitative Abilities (100 Questions of 200 Marks) Number System/HCF/LCM, Percentage, Average, Time & Work, Pipe & Cistern, Profit & Loss, Discount, Mixture & Alligation, Time Speed Distance, Boat & Stream, Trains, Interest (CI & SI), Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Height & Distance, Data Interpretation, Algebra, Partnership, Simplification, Coordinate Geometry Moderate (60 to 70) SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Topicwise Analysis Topic Number of questions Level of Exam Number System/HCF/LCM 7-8 Easy Percentage 4-5 Easy Average 4-5 Easy Time & Work, Pipe & Cistern 4-5 Moderate Profit & Loss, Discount 7-8 Easy Mixture & Alligation 4-5 Moderate Time Speed Distance, Boat & Stream Trains 4-5 Moderate Interest (CI & SI) 5-6 Moderate Geometry 10-15 Moderate to Difficult Mensuration 10-12 Moderate to Difficult Trigonometry, Height & Distance 10-12 Moderate to Difficult Data Interpretation (Bar Graph & Pie Chart) 10 Easy-Moderate Algebra 9-10 Easy-Moderate Partnership 2-3 Easy Simplification 4-5 Easy Others 4-5 Easy to Moderate Total Questions 100 Moderate

Note: The topic-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Analysis (Paper-2): English Language & Comprehension

Paper 2- English Language & Comprehension of SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam is compulsory for all the posts. The exam was conducted in online mode consisting of 200 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of total 200 Marks. The Exam duration for SSC CGL Tier-2 2022 English Language & Comprehension Paper-2 is 2 Hours and there will be negative marking 0.25 marks for wrong answers. The questions asked in the Paper-2 of SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam will be of 10+2 Level. The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Paper-2 held on 28th & 29th Jantember 2022:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Analysis held on 28th & 29th January 2022 Paper-1 Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) English Language & Comprehension (200 Questions of 200 Marks) Spotting the error, Fill in the blanks, Synonyms, Antonyms, Spelling/detecting miss-spelt words, Idioms & phrases, One word substitution, Improvement of sentences, Active/Passive Voice of verbs, Direct/Indirect Speech, Sentence Rearrangement, Close passage, Comprehension passage Easy to Moderate (160-170) SSC CGL Tier-2 Paper-2 2021-22 Topicwise Analysis Topic No of questions Level of questions Spotting the error Questions from Error Detection was based on Covid 20 Easy to Moderate Fill In The Blanks 15-20 Easy to Moderate Synonyms Penalise Altar Sequestered 4-5 Easy to Moderate Antonyms Remorse Thwart Indigenous 3-4 Easy to Moderate Spelling/detecting mis-spelt words 4-5 Easy to Moderate Idioms & Phrases to hit below the belt An axe to grind to read between the lines to meet one’s waterloo to rise like a phoenix to turn corner Against one’s grave Keep your head Meet your waterloo 10 Easy to Moderate One word substitution One who has several talents Study of Diseases Decision on which one cannot go back made of artificial substance central character in a story 12 Easy to Moderate Improvement of sentences 20 Easy to Moderate Active/Passive Voice of verbs 20-22 Moderate Conversion into Direct/Indirect Speech 22-24 Moderate Jumbled Paragraph / Sentence Rearrangement 20 Moderate 3 Cloze Passage 15 Easy 3 Comprehension Passage Based on Puppet, Based on “shortcut to get success”, Based on Blink Opera in Kolkata 20 Easy to Moderate Total 200 Easy to Moderate

Highlights of SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.

Paper-1 and Paper-2 are compulsory for all posts.

Paper-3 will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper.

Paper-4 will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-4, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-2 (English Language and Comprehension) and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-1, Paper-3 and Paper-4.

Questions in Paper-1 will be of Matriculation Level, Paper-2 of 10+2 Level and in Paper-3 and Paper-4 of Graduation Level.

The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped..

It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original Photo ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. Candidates are required to bring one ballpoint pen also.

