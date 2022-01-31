JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021 Exam Analysis: 28th & 29th Jan 2022|Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Analysis: Check the detailed exam analysis of the SSC CGL Tier-2 2021 Exam held on 28th & 29th Jan 2022. Paper 1, 2, 3 & 4 was conducted online in the Objective type MCQ format. So, let’s look at the type of questions asked in this exam. 

Created On: Jan 31, 2022 16:21 IST
SSC CGL Tier-2 2021 Exam Analysis - 28th & 29th Jan 2022
SSC CGL Tier-2 2021 Exam Analysis - 28th & 29th Jan 2022

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Analysis: SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam was held on 28th & 29th January 2022. Staff Selection Commission is conducting SSC CGL Exam for the recruitment of  7035 Vacancies under Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc.

Recent Stories:
Check SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment Updates
Check SSC CGL 2022 Eligibility Criteria Post-wise
Check How to Apply Online for SSC CGL 2022 Exam
Check 7035 Vacancies under SSC CGL 2020-21 Recruitment
Check SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Result & Cut-Off

Check SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Syllabus & Pattern

Check SSC CGL 2022 Tier-2 & Tier-3 Exam Syllabus & Pattern

SSC declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-1 2020-21 Exam held from 13th August to 24th August 2021 in online mode. Over 1.3 Lakh Candidates were shortlisted for SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam. Details are given below in the table:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 paper

No. of Candidates Shortlisted

Paper 1 & 2

114135

Paper 1, 2 & 3

(For Junior Statistical Officer Post)

11212

Paper 1, 2 & 4

(For Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer)

5429

Total

130776

Check SSC CGL Posts, Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy:

Check Intelligence Bureau ASO Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check ASO Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check CBI Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBIC & CBDT Minimum Age Limit/ Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Railways Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Check Postal Inspector Eligibility, Job Profile Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Ministry of External Affairs Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Analysis

SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-2 Exam is an objective exam which exam comprises of four Papers:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Pattern

Paper

Subject

No. of Questions

Max Marks

Exam Duration

1

Quantitative Abilities

(Compulsory for all posts)

100

200

2 Hours

2

English Language and Comprehension

(Compulsory for all posts)

200

200

2 Hours

3

Statistics

(Only for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post)

100

200

2 Hours

4

General Studies (Finance & Economics)

(Only for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer)

100

200

2 Hours

So, let’s look at the type of questions asked in this exam for Paper 1 & 2:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Analysis (Paper-1): Quantitative Abilities

Paper 1- Quantitative Abilities of SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam is compulsory for all the posts. The exam was conducted in online mode consisting of 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of total 200 Marks. The Exam duration for SSC CGL Tier-2 2022 Quantitative Abilities Paper-1 is 2 Hours and there is negative marking 0.50 marks for wrong answers. The questions asked in the Paper-1 of SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam are of Matriculation Level. The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Paper-1 held on 28th & 29th January 2022:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Analysis held on 28th & 29th January 2022

Paper-1

Topics

Difficulty Level

(Good Attempts)

Quantitative Abilities (100 Questions of 200 Marks)

Number System/HCF/LCM, Percentage, Average, Time & Work, Pipe & Cistern, Profit & Loss, Discount, Mixture & Alligation, Time Speed Distance, Boat & Stream, Trains, Interest (CI & SI), Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Height & Distance, Data Interpretation, Algebra, Partnership, Simplification, Coordinate Geometry

Moderate

(60 to 70)

 

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Topicwise Analysis

Topic

Number of questions

Level of Exam

Number System/HCF/LCM

7-8

Easy

Percentage

4-5

Easy

Average

4-5

Easy

Time & Work, Pipe & Cistern

4-5

Moderate

Profit & Loss, Discount

7-8

Easy

Mixture & Alligation

4-5

Moderate

Time Speed Distance, Boat & Stream Trains

4-5

Moderate

Interest (CI & SI)

5-6

Moderate

Geometry

10-15

Moderate to Difficult

Mensuration

10-12

Moderate to Difficult

Trigonometry, Height & Distance

10-12

Moderate to Difficult

Data Interpretation (Bar Graph & Pie Chart)

10

Easy-Moderate

Algebra

9-10

Easy-Moderate

Partnership

2-3

Easy

Simplification

4-5

Easy

Others

4-5

Easy to Moderate

Total Questions

100

Moderate

Note: The topic-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Analysis (Paper-2): English Language & Comprehension

Paper 2- English Language & Comprehension of SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam is compulsory for all the posts. The exam was conducted in online mode consisting of 200 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of total 200 Marks. The Exam duration for SSC CGL Tier-2 2022 English Language & Comprehension Paper-2 is 2 Hours and there will be negative marking 0.25 marks for wrong answers. The questions asked in the Paper-2 of SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam will be of 10+2 Level. The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Paper-2 held on 28th & 29th Jantember 2022:

SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam Analysis held on 28th & 29th January 2022

Paper-1

Topics

Difficulty Level

(Good Attempts)

English Language & Comprehension (200 Questions of 200 Marks)

Spotting the error, Fill in the blanks, Synonyms, Antonyms, Spelling/detecting miss-spelt words, Idioms & phrases, One word substitution, Improvement of sentences, Active/Passive Voice of verbs, Direct/Indirect Speech, Sentence Rearrangement, Close passage, Comprehension passage

Easy to Moderate

(160-170)

 

SSC CGL Tier-2 Paper-2 2021-22 Topicwise Analysis

Topic

No of questions

Level of questions

Spotting the error

Questions from Error Detection was based on Covid

20

Easy to Moderate

Fill In The Blanks

15-20

Easy to Moderate

Synonyms

Penalise

Altar

Sequestered

4-5

Easy to Moderate

Antonyms

Remorse

Thwart

Indigenous

3-4

Easy to Moderate

Spelling/detecting mis-spelt words

4-5

Easy to Moderate

Idioms & Phrases

to hit below the belt

An axe to grind

to read between the lines

to meet one’s waterloo

to rise like a phoenix

to turn corner

Against one’s grave

Keep your head

Meet your waterloo

10

Easy to Moderate

One word substitution

One who has several talents

Study of Diseases

Decision on which one cannot go back

made of artificial substance

central character in a story

12

Easy to Moderate

Improvement of sentences

20

Easy to Moderate

Active/Passive Voice of verbs

20-22

Moderate

Conversion into Direct/Indirect Speech

22-24

Moderate

Jumbled Paragraph / Sentence Rearrangement

20

Moderate

3 Cloze Passage

15

Easy

3 Comprehension Passage

Based on Puppet,

Based on “shortcut to get success”,

Based on Blink Opera in Kolkata

20

Easy to Moderate

Total

200

Easy to Moderate

Highlights of SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam

  • The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.
  • All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.
  • Paper-1 and Paper-2 are compulsory for all posts.
  • Paper-3 will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper.
  • Paper-4 will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-4, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
  • There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-2 (English Language and Comprehension) and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-1, Paper-3 and Paper-4.
  • Questions in Paper-1 will be of Matriculation Level, Paper-2 of 10+2 Level and in Paper-3 and Paper-4 of Graduation Level.
  • The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes for candidates who are visually handicapped..
  • It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original Photo ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. Candidates are required to bring one ballpoint pen also.

Also Read:

Get SSC 2022-23 Exam Calendar

Get SSC Result Calendar 2022

Download PDF for Information shared by SSC on Non-Recommended Willing Candidates

Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for SSC/Railways RRB/IBPS Bank 2022 Exams

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the lakhs of candidates, who have appeared for the SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam held on 28th & 29th January 2022.

FAQ

Q1. How many candidates were shortlisted for SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam?

Over 1.3 Lakh Candidates

Q2. What was the Difficulty Level of the SSC CGL Tier-2 2022-21 Exam?

Paper-1:Moderate; Paper-2:Easy to Moderate;Paper-3:Moderate;Paper-4:Moderate to Difficult

Q3. Was there any negative marking in the SSC CGL Tier-2 2021-22 Exam?

negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-2 (English Language and Comprehension) and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-1, Paper-3 and Paper-4.

Take Free Online SSC CGL 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.