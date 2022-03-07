SSC CHSL 2022 Application Form Last Date Today: Apply Now @ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is closing the SSC CHSL Application Form today i.e. on 07 March 2022. Candidates can check the application link and other details below.

SSC CHSL 2022 Application Form Last Date: Hurry Up! Those who have not submitted their SSC CHSL Online Application have the last chance to apply for it as SSC CHSL Application Link is closing today i.e. on 07 March 2022. As per the SSC CHSL name itself, 12th passed candidates are eligible for the nationwide SSC CHSL Exam 2022 and can apply through online mode only on the SSC website (ssc.nic.in). Candidates should note that after submitting the application form they are required to submit the SSC CHSL Application Fee of Rs.100, if applicable. The last date for submitting the online application fee is 08 March 2022 while for submitting through challan is 10 March 2022. The candidates can also edit their application or make corrections, if any, from 11 March to 15 March 2022.

SSC CHSL LDC/JSA Govt Post Recruitment 2022

SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment is being done to fill the vacant post of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO). However, an exact number of vacancies shall be notified in due course at the official website. The selection for these posts will be done through SSC CHSL Tier 1 2022, SSC CHSL Tier 2 2022, and SSC CHSL Tier 3 2022. Shortlisted applications who full all the eligibility conditions will be called for the SSC CHSL Exam 2022 in the month of May 2022.

Such candidates will be required to download the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2022 which is expected 7 days before the date of the exam.

Selected candidates who will clear all the stages of the SSC CHSL Exam will be paid between Rs. 19,900-81,100.

Interested and eligible persons can go on the link below and submit their application by scrolling down and clicking on the online application.

