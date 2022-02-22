SSC CHSL 2022 LDC/JSA Recruitment: 12th Pass can apply for Govt Job till 7th Mar @ssc.nic.in, Check Salary & Promotion Policy

SSC CHSL 2022 LDC/JSA Recruitment: 12 th pass candidates can apply for the government post of LDC/JSA under SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment till 7 th March @ssc.nic.in. Check Job Profile, Salary after 7 th Pay Commission & Promotion Policy.

SSC CHSL 2022 LDC/JSA Recruitment: SSC CHSL 2022 Online Application Window is open till 7th March 2022. 12th Pass candidates between the age group of 18 to 27 years (relaxation is there for SC/ST/OBC/ExS) are eligible to apply for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) & Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Posts under SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment. It is an excellent opportunity for the candidates who want a government job with a decent salary after passing the 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment:

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 1st Feb to 7th March 2022 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 7th March 2022 (11:00 PM) Direct Link to Apply Online Last date for making online fee payment 8th March 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 9th March 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 10th March 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 11th to 15th March 2022 (11:00 PM) Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) May 2022 Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) To be notified later

In this article, we are going to provide you the details of the post ‘Lower Division Clerk’ including the Job Profile, Salary after 7th Pay Commission and Promotion Policy.

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) - Salary after 7th Pay Commission & Allowances

Pay Scale for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India is as follows:

Salary of Lower division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) after 7th Pay Commission Name of Posts Pay Level Pay Band Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Level-2 Rs. 19,900-63,200

Apart from the Basic Pay, Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) is entitled to other benefits and allowances like

- Dearness Allowance (DA),

- House Rent Allowance (HRA) – Different for Category of Cities – X(24%)/ Y(16%)/ Z(8%)

- Transport Allowance (TA) and

- Other Special Allowance.

These allowances will vary as per the various official rules of the respective Government Departments where the candidates are posted.

SSC CHSL Post Names Basic Pay City HRA TA Gross In Hand Salary Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) 19900 X 4776 1350 26026 22411 19900 Y 3184 900 23984 20369 19900 Z 1592 900 22392 18777

The in-hand salary of a Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) in a government department will be approx Rs. 23,000/- per month.

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) – Job Profile & Work Responsibilities

Lower Division Clerks (LDCs)/ Junior Secretariat Assistants (JSAs) are generally the first level of clerks in any Government Organization. The job profile of a Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) in a government organization consists of daily office tasks, e.g., to maintain the office data, files and documents in a systematic manner. The other major tasks performed by LDCs/ JSAs in different government departments are dealing with the entire Clerical Work; maintaining the work flow in Office; Registration of Mails; Entering Data on Computer; Indexing, Registering & Maintaining File Registers in an efficient manner; Receiving Documents & Maintaining the Record of the same; Getting the Important Files & Documents for their Seniors; Typing Official Letters, Notices, Notifications and other official documents; Preparation of Simple Drafts and Statements; Making Salary Slips of the Staff; Fetching up the important data from the library of information and bring them for the seniors; and Supervision of Correction of Reference Books.

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) – Promotion Policy

Lower Division Clerks (LDCs) might get promoted to Upper Division Clerks (UDCs) on completion of their tenure in a particular government department. Above that, to get the promotion, the candidate has to pass a UDC exam conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC). In addition to this experience, the chances of becoming the Section officer (a Gazetted Post) are there in future. Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in a government organisation in descending order:

So, the candidates who aspire to get a government job after passing the 12th Standard are advised to apply for SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment before 7th March 2022.