SSC CHSL 2022 Data Entry Operator (DEO) Recruitment: 12th Pass can apply for Govt Job till 7th Mar @ssc.nic.in, Check Salary & Promotion Policy

SSC CHSL 2022 Data Entry Operator (DEO) Recruitment (12th pass can apply): SSC CHSL 2022 Online Registration will get closed on 7th March 2022. Candidates who have a 12th Pass Certificate from a recognized Board or University and are between the age group of 18 to 27 years (relaxation is there for SC/ST/OBC/ExS) are eligible to apply for the Data Entry Operator (DEO) Posts under SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment. DEO Job profile is a very good opportunity for the candidates who aspire to get a government job with a decent salary after passing the 12th Standard.
Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment:
|
SSC CHSL 2022 Exam
|
Important Dates
|
Opening and Closing of Online Application
|
1st Feb to 7th March 2022
|
Last date and time for receipt of online
applications
|
7th March 2022 (11:00 PM)
|
Last date for making online fee payment
|
8th March 2022 (11:00 PM)
|
Last date for generation of offline Challan
|
9th March 2022 (11:00 PM)
|
Last date for payment through Challan
|
10th March 2022 (during working hours of Bank)
|
Dates of ‘Window for Application Form
Correction’ and online payment of Correction
Charges
|
11th to 15th March 2022 (11:00 PM)
|
Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I)
|
May 2022
|
Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper)
|
To be notified later
In this article, we are going to provide you the details of the post ‘Data Entry Operator’ including the Job Profile, Salary after 7th Pay Commission and Promotion Policy.
Data Entry Operator (DEO) - Salary after 7th Pay Commission & Allowances
Pay Scale for Data Entry Operator (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India is as follows:
|
Salary of Data Entry Operator (DEO) after 7th Pay Commission
|
Name of Posts
|
Pay Level
|
Pay Band
|
Data Entry Operator (DEO)
|
Level-4
|
Rs. 25,500-81,100
Data Entry Operator (DEO) also gets additional benefits and allowances other than the Basic Pay. These are - Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA) – Different for Category of Cities – X(24%)/ Y(16%)/ Z(8%), Transport Allowance (TA) and Special Allowance varying as per the various official rules of the respective Government Departments where the candidates will get posted.
|
SSC CHSL Post Names
|
Basic Pay
|
City
|
HRA
|
TA
|
Gross
|
In Hand Salary
|
Data Entry Operator (DEO)
|
25500
|
X
|
6120
|
3600
|
35220
|
31045
|
25500
|
Y
|
4080
|
1800
|
31380
|
27205
|
25500
|
Z
|
2040
|
1800
|
29340
|
25165
The in-hand salary of a Data Entry Operator (DEO) in a government department will be approx Rs. 32,000/- per month.
|
SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Preparatory Study Material
|Get SSC CHSL 2022 Study Material
|Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam
Data Entry Operator (DEO) – Job Profile & Work Responsibilities
Data Entry Operators (DEOs) are generally the first level of clerks in any Government Organization. The job profile of a Data Entry Operator (DEO) in a government organization consists of tasks, e.g., to operate data entering, maintaining, and updating on a routine basis. The other major tasks performed by DEOs in different govt. departments are to filter and manage huge amounts of user and client data of Government Organizations. A DEO must have a good typing speed in Hindi or English or either of the languages and must have basic computer knowledge.
Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO/JSA/SA/PA Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy
Data Entry Operator (DEO) – Promotion Policy
Data Entry Operators (DEOs) have to give different exams conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for promotions. Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Data Entry Operator (DEO) in a government organisation in descending order:
Check Category-wise SSC CHSL 4726 Vacancy Details, Job Profile, Salary & Promotion Policy 2021
So, the candidates who aspire to get a government job after passing the 12th Standard are advised to apply for SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment before 7th March 2022.
|
Also Read:
|
Download PDF for Information shared by SSC on Non-Recommended Willing Candidates
|
Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for SSC/Railways RRB/IBPS Bank 2022 Exams