SSC CHSL 2022 Data Entry Operator (DEO) Recruitment: 12th Pass can apply for Govt Job till 7th Mar @ssc.nic.in, Check Salary & Promotion Policy

SSC CHSL 2022 Data Entry Operator (DEO) Recruitment (12th pass can apply): SSC CHSL 2022 Online Registration will get closed on 7th March 2022. Candidates who have a 12th Pass Certificate from a recognized Board or University and are between the age group of 18 to 27 years (relaxation is there for SC/ST/OBC/ExS) are eligible to apply for the Data Entry Operator (DEO) Posts under SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment. DEO Job profile is a very good opportunity for the candidates who aspire to get a government job with a decent salary after passing the 12th Standard.

Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment:

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 1st Feb to 7th March 2022 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 7th March 2022 (11:00 PM) Direct Link to Apply Online Last date for making online fee payment 8th March 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 9th March 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 10th March 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 11th to 15th March 2022 (11:00 PM) Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) May 2022 Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) To be notified later

In this article, we are going to provide you the details of the post ‘Data Entry Operator’ including the Job Profile, Salary after 7th Pay Commission and Promotion Policy.

Data Entry Operator (DEO) - Salary after 7th Pay Commission & Allowances

Pay Scale for Data Entry Operator (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India is as follows:

Salary of Data Entry Operator (DEO) after 7th Pay Commission Name of Posts Pay Level Pay Band Data Entry Operator (DEO) Level-4 Rs. 25,500-81,100

Data Entry Operator (DEO) also gets additional benefits and allowances other than the Basic Pay. These are - Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA) – Different for Category of Cities – X(24%)/ Y(16%)/ Z(8%), Transport Allowance (TA) and Special Allowance varying as per the various official rules of the respective Government Departments where the candidates will get posted.

SSC CHSL Post Names Basic Pay City HRA TA Gross In Hand Salary Data Entry Operator (DEO) 25500 X 6120 3600 35220 31045 25500 Y 4080 1800 31380 27205 25500 Z 2040 1800 29340 25165

The in-hand salary of a Data Entry Operator (DEO) in a government department will be approx Rs. 32,000/- per month.

Data Entry Operator (DEO) – Job Profile & Work Responsibilities

Data Entry Operators (DEOs) are generally the first level of clerks in any Government Organization. The job profile of a Data Entry Operator (DEO) in a government organization consists of tasks, e.g., to operate data entering, maintaining, and updating on a routine basis. The other major tasks performed by DEOs in different govt. departments are to filter and manage huge amounts of user and client data of Government Organizations. A DEO must have a good typing speed in Hindi or English or either of the languages and must have basic computer knowledge.

Data Entry Operator (DEO) – Promotion Policy

Data Entry Operators (DEOs) have to give different exams conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for promotions. Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Data Entry Operator (DEO) in a government organisation in descending order:

So, the candidates who aspire to get a government job after passing the 12th Standard are advised to apply for SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment before 7th March 2022.