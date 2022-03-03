SSC CHSL 2022 Postal/Sorting Assistant (PA/SA) Recruitment: 12th Pass can apply for Govt Job till 7th Mar @ssc.nic.in, Check Salary & Promotion Policy

SSC CHSL 2022 Postal/Sorting Assistant (PA/SA) Recruitment (12 th pass can apply): SSC CHSL 2022 Online Registration will get closed on 7 th March 2022 at ssc.nic.in. Let’s take a look at Postal/Sorting Assistant (PA/SA) Govt Job Profile, Salary after 7 th Pay Commission & Promotion Policy.

SSC CHSL 2022 Postal/Sorting Assistant (PA/SA) Recruitment (12th pass can apply): SSC CHSL 2022 Online Registration is open till 7th March 2022. 12th Pass Candidates who have Passing certificate from a recognized Board or University and are between the age group of 18 to 27 years (relaxation is there for SC/ST/OBC/ExS) can apply for the Postal Assistant (PA) & Sorting Assistant Posts under SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment. Postal & Sorting Assistant (PA/SA) Job profile can be a great opportunity for the candidates who aspire to get a govt job with a lucrative salary after passing 12th Standard.

Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment:

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 1st Feb to 7th March 2022 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 7th March 2022 (11:00 PM) Direct Link to Apply Online Last date for making online fee payment 8th March 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 9th March 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 10th March 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 11th to 15th March 2022 (11:00 PM) Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) May 2022 Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) To be notified later

In this article, we are going to provide you the details of the post ‘Postal Assistant (PA) & Sorting Assistant (SA)’ including the Job Profile, Salary after 7th Pay Commission and Promotion Policy.

Postal Assistant (PA) & Sorting Assistant (SA) - Salary after 7th Pay Commission & Allowances

Pay Scale for Postal Assistant (PA) & Sorting Assistant (SA) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India is as follows:

Salary of Postal Assistant (PA) & Sorting Assistant (SA) after 7th Pay Commission Name of Post Pay Level Pay Band Postal Assistant (PA) & Sorting Assistant (SA) Level-4 Rs. 25,500-81,100

Other than the Basic Pay, Postal Assistant (PA) & Sorting Assistant (SA) also gets the additional allowances and benefits like Dearness Allowance (DA), Transport Allowance (TA), House Rent Allowance (HRA) – Different for Category of Cities – X(24%)/ Y(16%)/ Z(8%) and Special Allowance varying as per the various official rules of the respective Govt. Departments where the candidates will get posted.

SSC CHSL Post Name Basic Pay City HRA TA Gross In Hand Salary Postal Assistant (PA) & Sorting Assistant (SA) 25500 X 6120 3600 35220 31045 25500 Y 4080 1800 31380 27205 25500 Z 2040 1800 29340 25165

The in-hand salary of a Postal Assistant (PA) & Sorting Assistant (SA) in a government department will be approx Rs. 32,000/- per month.

Postal Assistant (PA) & Sorting Assistant (SA) – Job Profile & Work Responsibilities

Postal Assistant (PA) Post is a clerical cadre post that has the same rank as Sorting Assistant. The job profile of a Postal Assistant (PA) revolves around the work related to Postal Department of the Indian Government. For Postal Assistant (PA) Post, language proficiency is the essential criteria for the candidates and hence you may get posted in your home town in any Govt. Organizations.

The other major tasks performed by Pas/SAs in different govt. departments are Disposal of Mails and Maintaining the Data; Providing customer Support like Handling Customer queries and providing them a feasible solution; Locating the correct address of the addressee, if not located, locating the address of sender; Returning the Mail to Sender in case of not being able to locate the address of the Receiver; Intra-city transmission of mail between Mail Offices and Post Offices; and Transmission of Foreign articles through the Post office network.

A PA/SA mainly serves the Govt Departments like Army Postal Service, Circle Office & Regional Office, Foreign Post Offices, Mail Motor Services, Post Offices, Postal Stores Depots, Railway Mail Service and Saving Bank Control Organization. must have a good typing speed in Hindi or English or either of the languages and must have basic computer knowledge.

Postal Assistant (PA) & Sorting Assistant (SA) – Promotion Policy

After Postal Assistant & Sorting Assistant (SA) Designation, a candidate gets promotion only after gaining 5 years of experience and after giving Postmaster Grade I Exam. The other way of getting promotion to MACP is by waiting and gaining experience for 10 years. Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Data Entry Operator (DEO) in descending order:

So, the candidates who aspire to get a government job after passing the 12th Standard are advised to apply for SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment before 7th March 2022.