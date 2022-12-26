SSC CHSL (10+2) Skill Test Admit Card 2022 Out For CR at ssc-cr.org: Check Download Link Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the skill test admit card for CHSL(10+2) Exam 2022 for Central Region on its official website-https://www.ssc-cr.org. Download link available here.

SSC CHSL (10+2) Skill Test Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the skill test admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2022 for Central Region. Candidates who have applied successfully for various posts including Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator (DEO) under the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2022 can download their Admit Card from the official website-https://www.ssc-cr.org.

Alternatively you can download the SSC CHSL (10+2) Skill Test Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: SSC CHSL (10+2) Skill Test Admit Card 2022





It is noted that skill test for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2022 is scheduled on 06/01/2023. Candidates who have qualified for the skill test round for various posts including Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator (DEO) under the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2022 can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

You can download your admit card after providing your login credentials including Registration ID,Date of Birth to the link on the home page.

Check Process to Download: SSC CHSL (10+2) Skill Test Admit Card 2022