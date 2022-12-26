SSC CHSL (10+2) Skill Test Admit Card 2022 Out For CR at ssc-cr.org: Check Download Link Here

SSC CHSL (10+2) Skill Test Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the skill test admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2022 for Central Region. Candidates who have applied successfully for various posts including Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator (DEO) under the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2022 can download their Admit Card from the official website-https://www.ssc-cr.org.
Alternatively you can download the SSC CHSL (10+2) Skill Test Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: SSC CHSL (10+2) Skill Test Admit Card 2022
It is noted that skill test for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2022 is scheduled on 06/01/2023. Candidates who have qualified for the skill test round for various posts including Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator (DEO) under the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2022 can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.
You can download your admit card after providing your login credentials including Registration ID,Date of Birth to the link on the home page.
Check Process to Download: SSC CHSL (10+2) Skill Test Admit Card 2022
- Visit the official regional website of SSC-www.ssc-cr.org.
- Click on the link that reads ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION - 2021 SKILL TEST TO BE HELD ON 06/01/2023 ’ on the home page.
- It will redirect you to the new page.
- Enter your registration number, roll number, name, date of birth and other details on the login page.
- Then, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download SSC CHSL (10+2) Skill Test Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.