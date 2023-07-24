SSC CPO Application Form 2023 on ssc.nic.in: Check Last Date to Apply, Eligibility

SSC CPO 2023 Application Process: The Staff Selection Commission has begun the online application process for the recruitment of a Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces, SSC CAPF, Delhi Police SI 2023. Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply online for these posts on or before August 15, 2023, on the official website at ssc.nic.in.
Under the SSC CPO Notification 2023 recruitment drive, the Commission is set to fill 1876 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces, SSC CAPF, Delhi Police.
SSC CPO Application Form 2023: Overview
Process To Apply Online For SSC CPO 2023
You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.
- Step 1. First of all, visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
- Step 2. Click on the candidate's login and register yourself on the home page.
- Step 3. You will have to register to the link and then apply for the CAPF, Delhi Police SI 2023
- Step 4. Now provide all your details and upload the essential documents to the concerned link.
- Step 5. After that, pay the application fee, if applicable
- Step 6. Download and take a printout of the form for future reference
SSC CPO Application Form 2023: Educational Qualification
Applicants should have a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university or equivalent. You will have to fulfil the Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) as mentioned in the notification. You can check the notification link for details in this regard.
SSC CPO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
SSC CPO Online Registration Date: 22 July to 15 August 2023
SSC CPO Exam Date 2023: 03 October to 06 October 2023
SSC CPO Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Staff Selection Commission
|Post Name
|Sub Inspector
|Vacancies
|1876
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Opening Date for Online Application
|July 22, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|August 15, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Official Website
|https://ssc.nic.in/
SSC CPO Age Limit 2023
To apply for the SSC CPO 2023, candidates should have an age limit of 20-25 years. As per the notification released, applying candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1998 and not later than 01.08.2003 to be eligible to apply for these posts.
SSC CPO 2023: Selection Process
Under the selection process for the recruitment of a Sub-Inspector, you will have to appear in the Computer Based Examination which will be held in October 2023. You will have to undergo the various round of the selection process mentioned below.
- Paper-I Online Exam
- Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET)
- Paper-II Descriptive Type Test
- \Detailed Medical Examination (DME).
- Document Verification
SSC CPO 2023 Notification PDF
SSC CPO 2023 - Notification PDF
SSC CPO Application Form 2023: Vacancy Details
SI Delhi Police (Male) - 109
SI Delhi Police (Female) - 53
SI (GD) in CAPFs - 1714