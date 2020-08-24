SSC SI ASI Medical Admit Card 2018 Released @sscner.org.in: Download Region-wise SSC CPO Medical Exam Call Letter Here

SSC SI ASI Medical Exam Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), North Eastern Region (NER) has uploaded the medical exam admit card for the post of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs & Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF. The candidates, who are qualified in SSC SI ASI Paper 2, can download their SSC CPO Medical Admit Card from SSC Regional Websites.

The candidates can check the time, venue and date for SSC SI ASI Medical Exam on their admit card. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held in the month of March which was postponed due to the situation arising out of the COVID-19 and the need to cater to the emergency.

The admit card for other regions shall be released soon on respective SSC websites.

SSC Region wise Admit Card CPO Medical Exam Admit Card Links are given below in the table.

SSC Regions Download SSC CPO Medical Admit Card SSC North Region Admit Card Download SSC NR CPO Medical Admit Card SSC Central Region Admit Card Download SSC CR CPO Medical Admit Card SSC Madhya Pradesh Region Admit Card Download SSC MP CPO Medical Admit Card SSC Southern Region Admit Card Download SSC SR CPO Medical Admit Card SSC Eastern Region Admit Card Download SSC ER CPO Medical Admit Card SSC North Western Region Admit Card Download SSC NWR CPO Medical Admit Card SSC Western Region Admit Card Download SSC WR CPO Medical Admit Card SSC North Eastern Region Admit Card Download SSC NER CPO Medical Admit Card SSC Kerala Karnataka Region Admit Card Download SSC KKR CPO Medical Admit Card

SSC SI Medical Exam will consists of eye check and other health examinations. The minimum near vision should be N6 (better eye) and N9 (worse eye). The minimum distant vision should be 6/6 (better eye) and 6/9 (worse eye). In right handed person, the right eye is better eye and vice versa. The standards should be without visual correction of any kind even by glasses. The candidate must not have knock knee, flat foot, varicose vein or squint in eyes. They must be in good mental and bodily health and free from any physical defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of the duties.

Candidates, who are successful in Medical Examination, will be called for detailed Document Verification. Final selection will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by candidates in PaperI+Paper-II.