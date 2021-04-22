SSC CPO SI Paper 2 2019 Postponed: Official Notice Released @ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO SI Paper 2 2019 Postponed: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice regarding SSC CPO Paper 2 2019 on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. According to the notice, has postponed the exam of Paper 2 which is scheduled to be held on 08 May 2021. SSC has postponed SSC SI Paper 2 due to present situation of COVID - 19 in the country.

SSC CPO SI 2019 Notice Reads, “Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination-2019 scheduled on 08-05-2021. Fresh date for the said examination will be intimated in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly for the updates.”

SSC CPO Paper 1 2019 was conducted on from 11 December to 13 December 2019 and the result was released on 14 February 2020. Candidates who qualified the Paper 1 were called for Physical standard test (PST)/ Physical efficiency test (PET) conducted by CAPFs from 23 November 2020 to 8 December 2020.

Those who qualify in SSC CPO Physical 2019 will appear for the Paper 2. SSC CPO Recruitment 2019 is being done to fill up 1564 Vacancies in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).