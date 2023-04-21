SSC CR MTS Admit Card Released: Download at ssc-cr.org

SSC CR MTS Admit Card has been released at ssc-cr.org. Candidates can check the direct link to download SSC CR Admit Card from the official website.

SSC CR MTS Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on April 21, issued the admit card for the central region on its official website i.e. ssc-cr.org. Candidates who have opted for their exam centre in UP and Bihar can download SSC CR Admit Card 2023.4.21

The commission is conducting the online exam in the month of May and June 2023. The candidates can check their exam date and time on their respective SSC MTS Admit Card.

The direct link to download SSC MTS Admit Card is also provided in this article for the convenience of the candidates.

SSC CR MTS Admit Card Download Here

SSC MTS Exam Pattern 2023

There will be 2 sessions. Session 1 will consist of Numerical and Mathematical Ability, while Session 2 consists of Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving, General Awareness and English Language and Comprehension questions. Each session will be of 45 minutes.

How to Download SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download SSC CR Admit Card from the official website below:

Step 1: Visit the website of SSC CR - ssc-cr.org

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘

STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SUB-INSPECTOR IN DELHI POLICE AND CENTRAL ARMED POLICE FORCES EXAMINATION, 2022 (PAPER-II) TO BE HELD ON 02/05/2023’

Step 3: Read the instructions and go to ‘Proceed Now’

Step 4: Now, download SSC MTS Admit Card using your details