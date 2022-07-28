SSC CR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022 Released @ssc-cr.org: Download Central Region Hall Ticket Here

SSC CR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022 has been released on ssc-cr.org. Candidates can download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card from this page.

SSC CR CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of Central Region (CR) has issued admit cards to all the candidates who are selected for Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 Exam 2021 and selected their exam centres in UP and Bihar. Such candidates can download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card by visiting the official website (ssc-cr.org) using their ‘Registration ID’ or ‘Roll Number’ or ‘Name/Father’s Name and Date of Birth. However, SSC CR GLL Tier 2 Admit Card Link is also given below:

How to Download SSC CR Tier 2 Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of SSC Central Region which is ssc-cr.org Now, on the homepage, you will see a link to download the admit card ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL(TIER-II) 2021 TO BE HELD ON 08/08/2022 AND 10/08/2022’ At this step, you need to read all the instructions and go to ‘Click Here’ Now, click on ‘Proceed’ Use your details to download SSC CR Admit Card

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam will commence on 08 August and will be concluded on 10 August 2022. There will be questions on Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Each subject will have 100 questions of 200 marks.

Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete each subject.

SSC CGL Tier 1 was conducted from 11 April to 21 April 2022 and SSC CGL Result was announced on 04 July 2022. Online applications were invited from 23 December 2021 to 23 January 2022.