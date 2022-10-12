SSC CR Delhi Police Driver Admit Card: Download @ssc-cr.org

SSC CR Delhi Police Driver Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region (CR) has uploaded the admit cards of the computer-based exam for the post of Constable Driver. Students who are going to appear in Delhi Police Driver Exam on 21 October can download SSC CR Admit Card from the website of the commission i.e. ssc-cr.org.

Students can also check the SSC CR Delhi Police Driver Admit Card Link in this article. They can download Delhi Police Driver Admit Card using their Registration Number and Date of Birth or Roll Number and Date of Birth or their Name, Father’s Name, and Date of Birth.

How to Download SSC CR Delhi Police Driver Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of Central Region i.e. ssc-cr.org Click on the admit card link given on the homepage ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR CONSTABLE (DRIVER)-MALE IN DELHI POLICE EXAMINATION, 2022 TO BE HELD ON 21/10/2022' Go through the instructions given on the link Those who opted their exam centre within Uttar Pradesh & Bihar State can download SSC CR Driver Admit Card

According to the official website, The candidate should carry an original photo identity card bearing thesame date of birth (including date, month and year) as printed on the admission certificate. If the photo identity card does not have the same date of birth (including date, month and year), the candidate should carry an additional certificate (in original) as proof of his/her date of birth. In case of a mismatch between the date of birth mentioned in the admission certificate and the photo ID/ certificate brought in support of the date of birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination. The admit card should be kept safely till the final result. In case of missing, roll number will not be given again."