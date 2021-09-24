SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2021 Out @ssc-cr.org, Download Paper 1 Call Letter Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region (CR) has released the admit card for the post of Multi Tasking Staff on its website - ssc-cr.org. Check Download Link Here

SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 has been uploaded by Staff Selection Commission, Central Region (CR) on its official website - ssc-cr.org. SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam will be held from 05 October to 02 November 2021. Candidates who have applied for SSC MTS Recruitment 2021 and whose application is accepted can download SSC MTS Admit Card. They are required to carry the print out of their admit card along with an original Photo Identity Card bearing the same date of birth as printed in the admit card.

The candidates can also check SSC CR Admit Card Link in this article. They can download SSC CR Admit Card for using their Registration ID, Roll Number/ Name and Date of Birth. It is to be noted that, SSC MTS CR Download Admit Card option available here are to only those candidate who opted their exam centre within Uttar Pradesh & Bihar State.

SSC MTS Exam Pattern

Number of Questions - There will be 100 objective-type questions on General English, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude and General Awareness. Each section will have 25 Questions.

Total Marks - The exam will be of 100 marks. Each section carries 25 Marks.

Time - .he exam must be completed within 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Negative Marking - 0.25 Marks shall be deducted for each wrong answers

How to Download SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of the SSC Central Region - www.sscer.org

Click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF EXAMINATION 2020 TO BE HELD FROM 05/10/2021 TO 02/11/2021’

Read All Instructions and click on 'CLICK HERE TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD'

Now Click PROCEED Button

A new page will be opened where you are required to provide your details

Click on the “Search” button

Download SSC MTS Admit Card 2020

Take a printout of the future use

In case the date of birth is not mentioned in the original photo identity card, the candidate must have an additional original certificate as proof of his/her date of birth. The candidate will not be allowed to appear in the exam if the date of birth mentioned in the original photo identity card/certificate brought as proof of date of birth does not match with the admission certificate.