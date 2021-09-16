Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 Soon: Check Your Application Status @sscsr.gov.in for Multi Tasking Staff Paper 1 Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting Multi Tasking Staff Paper 1 Exam 2020 (MTS Exam) from 05 October to 10 October 2021. Check Your Application Status Here. Admit Card Soon on regional website.

Created On: Sep 16, 2021 21:09 IST
SSC MTS Admit Card 2021

SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 Soon: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the application status link of Multi Tasking Staff Paper 1 Exam 2020 (MTS Exam), Southern Region (SR) Website - . The candidates who have applied for SSC MTS Recruitment can check whether their application is accepted or not. Applicants whose applications is accepted can appear for SSC MTS Exam 2021 for which the admit card shall also be available soon on all SSC Regional Website.

SSC MTS Exam is scheduled to be held from 05 October to 10 October 2021 across the country. We have provided region-wise SSC MTS Admit Card Links and SSC MTS Application Status Links in the table below:

SSC MTS Admit Card and Application Status 2021

 

Name of the Region

Region-wise SSC MTS Admit Card Link 2021 - Soon

Region wise SSC MTS Application Link 2021

SSC Websites

SSC Southern Region

SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2021

SSC SR MTS Application Status 2021

http://www.sscsr.gov.in/

SSC North Region

SSC NR MTS Admit Card 2021

SSC NR MTS Application Status 2021

http://www.ssscnr.net.in/

SSC Kerala Karnataka Region

SSC KKR MTS Admit Card 2021

SSC MTS CHSL Application Status 2021

https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

SSC Eastern Region

SSC ER MTS Admit Card 2021

SSC ER MTS Application Status

http://www.sscer.org/

SSC Western Region

SSC WR MTS Admit Card 2021

SSC WR MTS Application Status 2021

http://www.sscwr.net/

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region

SSC MP Region MTS Admit Card 2021

SSC MP Region MTS Application Status 2021

http://www.sscmpr.org/

SSC North Western Region

SSC NWR MTS Admit Card 2021

SSC NWR MTS Application Status 2021

http://www.sscnwr.org/

SSC Central Region

SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2021

SSC CR MTS Application Status 2021

http://www.ssc-cr.org/

SSC North Eastern Region

SSC NER MTS Admit Card 2021

SSC NER MTS Application Status 2021

http://www.sscner.org.in/

Candidates must carry their SSC MTS Paper admit card along with Original valid Photo-ID proof  and two passport size recent colour photographs at the exam centre.

SSC MTS Exam Pattern 2021

  • The exam will consists of 100 Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only.
  • Mode of the exam will be online.
  • The questions will be set both in English & Hindi.
  • There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
Subject No. of Questions Marks Time
General English 25 25 1 hour and 30 minutes
General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 25
Numerical Aptitude 25 25
General Awareness 25 25
Total 100 100

SSC MTS Syllabus

SSC MTS Selection Process

SSC will upload the list of roll numbers of all successful candidates in Paper 1. Candidates who qualify in the Paper will be called for SSC Paper 2 which is scheduled on 21 November 2021.

Based on the performance in Paper-I and scoring the cut-off marks in Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification (DV) Round in order to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. Such candidates are required to appear for Document Verification along with the original documents.

The final selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in Paper 1.

How to Download SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 ?

  • Go to region website of SSC For example - sscsr.gov.in
  • Click on link given to download the admit card - ‘Click here to download Admission Certificate for Multi Tasking (Non-Techncial) Staff Examination, 2020 (Tier-I) to be held from 05.10.2021 to 10.10.2021. 
  • Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth
  • Click on the “Search” button
  • Download SSC MTS Admit Card 2020
    Take a printout of the future use

SSC MTS Exam is being conducted for recruitment of MTS General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India, in different States/ Union Territories.

FAQ

How to check SSC MTS Application Status ?

You can check your application status through this article by clicking on the link given against respective region.

What is SSC MTS Exam Date ?

5 to 10 October 2021

How to Download SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 ?

You can download SSC MTS Admit Card by visiting the SSC Regional Websites.

What is SSC MTS Admit Card Date 2021 ?

SSC MTS Admit Card is expected in third week of September 2021
Load More