SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 Soon: Check Your Application Status @sscsr.gov.in for Multi Tasking Staff Paper 1 Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting Multi Tasking Staff Paper 1 Exam 2020 (MTS Exam) from 05 October to 10 October 2021. Check Your Application Status Here. Admit Card Soon on regional website.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 Soon: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the application status link of Multi Tasking Staff Paper 1 Exam 2020 (MTS Exam), Southern Region (SR) Website - . The candidates who have applied for SSC MTS Recruitment can check whether their application is accepted or not. Applicants whose applications is accepted can appear for SSC MTS Exam 2021 for which the admit card shall also be available soon on all SSC Regional Website.

SSC MTS Exam is scheduled to be held from 05 October to 10 October 2021 across the country. We have provided region-wise SSC MTS Admit Card Links and SSC MTS Application Status Links in the table below:

SSC MTS Admit Card and Application Status 2021



Name of the Region Region-wise SSC MTS Admit Card Link 2021 - Soon Region wise SSC MTS Application Link 2021 SSC Websites SSC Southern Region SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2021 SSC SR MTS Application Status 2021 http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ SSC North Region SSC NR MTS Admit Card 2021 SSC NR MTS Application Status 2021 http://www.ssscnr.net.in/ SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC KKR MTS Admit Card 2021 SSC MTS CHSL Application Status 2021 https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ SSC Eastern Region SSC ER MTS Admit Card 2021 SSC ER MTS Application Status http://www.sscer.org/ SSC Western Region SSC WR MTS Admit Card 2021 SSC WR MTS Application Status 2021 http://www.sscwr.net/ SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MP Region MTS Admit Card 2021 SSC MP Region MTS Application Status 2021 http://www.sscmpr.org/ SSC North Western Region SSC NWR MTS Admit Card 2021 SSC NWR MTS Application Status 2021 http://www.sscnwr.org/ SSC Central Region SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2021 SSC CR MTS Application Status 2021 http://www.ssc-cr.org/ SSC North Eastern Region SSC NER MTS Admit Card 2021 SSC NER MTS Application Status 2021 http://www.sscner.org.in/

Candidates must carry their SSC MTS Paper admit card along with Original valid Photo-ID proof and two passport size recent colour photographs at the exam centre.

SSC MTS Exam Pattern 2021

The exam will consists of 100 Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only.

Mode of the exam will be online.

The questions will be set both in English & Hindi.

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General English 25 25 1 hour and 30 minutes General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 25 Numerical Aptitude 25 25 General Awareness 25 25 Total 100 100

SSC MTS Syllabus

SSC MTS Selection Process

SSC will upload the list of roll numbers of all successful candidates in Paper 1. Candidates who qualify in the Paper will be called for SSC Paper 2 which is scheduled on 21 November 2021.

Based on the performance in Paper-I and scoring the cut-off marks in Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification (DV) Round in order to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. Such candidates are required to appear for Document Verification along with the original documents.

The final selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in Paper 1.

How to Download SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to region website of SSC For example - sscsr.gov.in

Click on link given to download the admit card - ‘Click here to download Admission Certificate for Multi Tasking (Non-Techncial) Staff Examination, 2020 (Tier-I) to be held from 05.10.2021 to 10.10.2021.

Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth

Click on the “Search” button

Download SSC MTS Admit Card 2020

Take a printout of the future use

SSC MTS Exam is being conducted for recruitment of MTS General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India, in different States/ Union Territories.