SSC NR MTS Admit Card 2021 Out @sscnr.nic.in, Download North Region Call Letter Here

SSC NR MTS Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Northern Region has released the admit card of Online Multi Tasking Staff Exam 2021. Candidates who have selected their exam centre in Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand can download SSC NR Admit Card form Northern Region website i.e. sscnr.net.in or sscnr.nic.in. They can also download SSC MTS Admit Card through the link given in this article.

SSC NR MTS Admit Card Download

SSC MTS Admit Card For Other Regions

How to Download SSC NR MTS Admit Card 2021 ?