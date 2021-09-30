SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2021 Out @sscsr.gov.in, Download Southern Region Call Letter Here

SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2021 has been released by Staff Selection Commission, Southern Region on sscsr.gov.in. Check Details Here.

SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission, Southern Region has uploaded the admit card of Computer Based Test Phase I Exam for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Posts. Candidates who opted their exam centre within Andhra Pradesh, Punduchery and Tamilnadu State can download SSC SR Admit Card from SSC Souther Region official website i.e. sscsr.gov.in.

SSC MTS Exam will be start from 05 October 2021. Those who have applied for SSC MTS Recruitment 2021 can also download SSC MTS Admit Card thorugj SSC SR MTS Admit Card Link below:

SSC SR MTS Admit Card Download Link 2021

SSC MTS Admit Card for Other Regions

How to Download SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of SSC Southern Region i.e. sscsr.gov.in

Click on the link ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’ given against ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020’ on the homepage

Now, read all Instructions and click on ‘Download e-Admission Certificate

Enter either your Registration Number or Roll Number or Name and Date of Birth

Download SSC MTS Paper 1 Admit Card 2021

SSC had published the notification for recruitment to the post of MTS General Central Service Group ‘C’ and Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India, in different States/ Union Territories.