SSC KKR MTS Admit Card 2021 Released @ssckkr.kar.nic.in, Check Your Application Status

Staff Selection Commission, Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) has activated the link of admit card along with application status of online Paper 1 for Multi-Tasking Staff on ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

SSC KKR MTS Admit Card 2021 Download: Staff Selection Commission, Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) has activated the link of admit card along with application status of online Paper 1 for Multi-Tasking Staff on ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Applicants can also check SSC KKR Admit Card Link in this article and download the same. They should appear in SSC MTS Exam on scheduled date and time along with the print out of the admit card and one valid ID Proof

SSC KKR MTS Admit Card Download Link

SSC KKR MTS Application Status Link

SSC MTS Admit Card Download Link for Other Regions

SSC MTS Exam will be held from 05 October to 02 November 2021. The candidates can download SSC KKR Admit Card four days before the exam.

How to download SSC KKR Admit Card 2021 ?

First, visit the the official website of the SSC Kerala Karnataka Region - i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in

In the next step, click on the link which read, “"Admit Card: Click here to download Admit Card for Multi Tasking Staff (NT) Exam, 2020 (Paper-I) commencing 05.10.2021. Admit card can be downloaded 4 days before the exam" given on the homepage

Now, you need to enter your details such as Registration Number & Date of Birth and Select “Download Admit Card” button

If you do not know your Registration number then Enter your Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth and Click on the “Search” button

Download SSC MTS Paper 1 Admit Card