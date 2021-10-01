SSC ER MTS Admit Card 2021: Download Eastern Region Multi Tasking Staff Call Letter @sscer.org

SSC ER MTS Admit Card 2021 has been released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on www.sscer.org. Check Download Link

SSC ER MTS Admit Card 2021 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Eastern Region has released the answer key of Computer Based Test for Multi Tasking Staff Paper 1. Candidates can download SSC ER Admit Card from official website i.e. www.sscer.org

SSC ER MTS Admit Card Link is available below. The candidates can also download SSC MTS Admit Card from this link as well.

SSC ER MTS Admit Card Download Link

SSC MTS Admit Card Download Link for Other Regions

SSC MTS Paper will be be conducted from 05 October 2021. The candidates can check their date, time and venue of the exam on their admit card. Candidates who would qualify in the Paper 1 will be called for SSC MTS Paper 2 which is scheduled in the month of November 2021.

Let's check the steps to download the SSC Eastern Region MTS Admit Card

How to download SSC ER MTS Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website of the SSC ER Region www.sscer.org

Click on the link ‘ Download e-Admit Card of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (Paper-I) Examination, 2020’

Now furnish your Registration Number or Roll Number or Name and select Date of Birth

Solve the SUM and Click on the “NEXT” button

Download SSC Easter Region Admit Card

Take a printout of the future use