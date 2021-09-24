SSC NER MTS Admit Card 2021 Out @sscner.org.in, Download North Eastern Region Call Letter

SSC NER MTS Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission, North Eastern Region (NER) has released the admit card for Phase 1 Computer Based Test Phase I for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Candidates, who have opted their centre in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, can download SSC NER Admit Card from the SSC NER Region official website i.e. www.sscner.org.in.
SSC MTS Exam 2021will be held from 05 October 2021. Candidates can download also download SSC MTS Admit Card, directly, through the link below:
SSC NER MTS Admit Card Download Link 2021
How to download SSC NER MTS Admit Card 2021 ?
- Visit the official website of the SSC NER Region www.sscner.org.in
- Click on ‘Click Here’ given against ‘E-Admit Card and Status for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020 ( TIER I )’
- Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth
- Click on the “Click to Know the Status and Admit Card” button
- Download SSC North Eastern Region Admit Card 2021
- Take a printout of the future use