SSC Delhi Police HC Result 2022 Declared: Download Merit List for PE&MT

Delhi Police HC Result 2022: Staff Selection Commission released the selection list of the candidates who cleared DP HC Exam 2022.

Delhi Police HC Result 2022:The Staff Selection Commission released the result of the online exam held from October 10 to October 20 2022 for the post of Head Constable (HC) Ministerial. Candidates can download DP HC Result from the official website of the commission - ssc.nic.in. The commission has shortlisted a total of 16,805 candidates for the next stage of selection. Students who appeared in Delhi Police HC Exam 2022 on the said dates can download SSC HC Result.

Delhi Police HC Result 2022 - Download for Female

Delhi Police HC Result 2022 - Download for Male

Delhi Police HC Result 2022 - Download for Male ESM

SSC Delhi Police HC Cut-Off Marks 2022

Students can check the cut-off marks in the table given below

Category Male Male (ESM) Female UR 71.18945 35.27294 60.82149 EWS 66.66024 30.00000 51.57257 OBC 66.48676 37.70552 53.02424 SC 62.11324 30.00000 48.84749 ST 55.68709 30.00000 37.99201 OH 38.03753 - 30.00000

SSC Delhi Police HC PE & MT 2022



Candidates whose roll number is on the list will be required to appear for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT). The date and time for DP PE MT 2022 shall be announced in due course. . Candidates are advised to visit the website of Delhi Police (i.e. https://delhipolice.gov.in/ ) regarding issue of Admission Certificates for the PE&MT.

SSC Delhi Police HC PE & MT Marks 2022

The Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Tentative Answer Keys have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The Final Answer Keys have been used for processing of result of CBE. Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from 10 January to 24 January 2023.

Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in CBE will be made available on the website of the Commission. This facility will be available from 10.01.2023 to 24.01.2023. Candidates may check their marks by logging in through their registered ID and password.



How to Download Delhi Police Head Constable Result 2022?

Candidates can download Delhi Police Head Constable Result by following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go Result Section and click on 'Others'

Step 3: Click on the result PDF

Step 4: Download Delhi Police HC Result PDF

Step 5: Search your name or roll number by entering “Ctrl + F”

DP HC Recruitment 2022 is being done to fill 835 vacancies under a pay scale of Rs. 25500- 81100/- (Level-4).