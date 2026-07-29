SSC Delhi Police PEMT Revised Admit Card 2026 at delhipolice.gov.in soon, Check Physical Test Postponement Notice PDF
SSC Delhi Police PEMT Revised Admit Card 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the postponement notice for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) exam for Delhi Police Examination. The Delhi Police will soon release the revised PET Date and Admit Card on its official website. Check all details here.
SSC Delhi Police PEMT 2026 Postponed: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) exam for Delhi Police Examination. The Commission will soon release the Fresh Admit Card for the PET round which can be downloaded through the link available on the official website. The Commission has released short notice regarding the postponement of the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) exam for Delhi Police. Candidates who have qualified for the PET round can download the detailed notice pdf through the official website of SSC-https://ssc.gov.in.
SSC Delhi Police PEMT 2026 Postponed Notice
The Commission has uploaded the detailed SSC Delhi Police PEMT 2026 Postponement notice on the official website-https://ssc.gov.in. Candidates can download the detailed notice pdf through the link available on the official website. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-
|SSC Delhi Police PEMT 2026
|Postponement notice
Why the SSC Delhi Police PEMT 2026 Date Postponed
As per the short notice released, the Commission has decided to postpone the Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests (PE&MT) for the posts of Head Constable(Ministerial), Head Constable(AWO/ ТРО), Constable (Executive) and Constable(Driver) in Delhi Police Examination-2025 due to administrative reasons. The Commission will soon release the detailed schedule and admit card soon on its official website. Candidates are advised to visit the official website https://delhipolice.gov.in regularly for the latest updates.
SSC Delhi Police PEMT Admit Card 2026 Date
Candidates shortlisted for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests (PE&MT) round for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) who have already been issued e-Admission Certificates/Admit Cards should note that the PET schedule has already been postponed. The authority will release the fresh e-Admission Certificates/Admit Cards after the revised PE&MT schedule is finalized. The revised PE&MT schedule and the dates for downloading fresh e-Admission Certificates/Admit Cards will be notified shortly on the official website of Delhi Police. Candidates are advised to visit the official website https://delhipolice.gov.in regularly for the latest updates.
How to Download the SSC Delhi Police PEMT Admit Card 2026 Notice?
Candidates can download the SSC Delhi Police PEMT Admit Card 2026 notice by clicking on the direct link available on the official website. Candidates can check the step-by-step process to download the pdf below
Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
On the homepage click on the ‘Latest News Section’ on the home page.
Click on the link displaying as IMPORTANT NOTICE - Postponement of Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE and MT) for various Examinations in Delhi Police, 2025.
The Postponement notice and admit card update pdf will be displayed on the screen.
Save and download the PDF for future reference.
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