SSC Delhi Police PEMT 2026 Postponed: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) exam for Delhi Police Examination. The Commission will soon release the Fresh Admit Card for the PET round which can be downloaded through the link available on the official website. The Commission has released short notice regarding the postponement of the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) exam for Delhi Police. Candidates who have qualified for the PET round can download the detailed notice pdf through the official website of SSC-https://ssc.gov.in. SSC Delhi Police PEMT 2026 Postponed Notice The Commission has uploaded the detailed SSC Delhi Police PEMT 2026 Postponement notice on the official website-https://ssc.gov.in. Candidates can download the detailed notice pdf through the link available on the official website. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-

SSC Delhi Police PEMT 2026 Postponement notice Why the SSC Delhi Police PEMT 2026 Date Postponed As per the short notice released, the Commission has decided to postpone the Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests (PE&MT) for the posts of Head Constable(Ministerial), Head Constable(AWO/ ТРО), Constable (Executive) and Constable(Driver) in Delhi Police Examination-2025 due to administrative reasons. The Commission will soon release the detailed schedule and admit card soon on its official website. Candidates are advised to visit the official website https://delhipolice.gov.in regularly for the latest updates. SSC Delhi Police PEMT Admit Card 2026 Date Candidates shortlisted for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests (PE&MT) round for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) who have already been issued e-Admission Certificates/Admit Cards should note that the PET schedule has already been postponed. The authority will release the fresh e-Admission Certificates/Admit Cards after the revised PE&MT schedule is finalized. The revised PE&MT schedule and the dates for downloading fresh e-Admission Certificates/Admit Cards will be notified shortly on the official website of Delhi Police. Candidates are advised to visit the official website https://delhipolice.gov.in regularly for the latest updates.