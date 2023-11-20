SSC GD Constable Recruitment Notification 2023: Check Application Form Date, Vacancies, Exam Dates, Salary

SSC GD Constable 2023 Notification: Staff Selection Commission will invite applications from the candidates from 24 November. Check Vacancies, Online Application Form, Exam Dates, Salary, Eligibility, Selection Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Fee, and other details.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to commence online registrations for the recruitment of GD Constables on 24 November. Once the notification is released, candidates will be able to apply online on the official website of the commission. The last date for submitting applications is 28 December, according to the SSC Calendar 2023.

The commission is expected to fill 75768 vacancies, with 67364 vacancies available for male candidates and 8179 for female candidates. These vacancies will be distributed among various police forces, including BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NIA. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Candidates can check the vacancy distribution in the article below.

SSC GD Constable Exam Dates 2024

Earlier, the commission released the exam schedule for this recruitment. Those who submit their applications will be required to appear for an online exam scheduled for February and March 2024.

The computer-based exam will be held on 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, February and 01, 05, 06, 07, 11, 12 March 2024.

Candidates who clear the exam will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

Interested candidates can check the other details related to the exam such as eligibility, salary, selection process, exam pattern, registration process etc.

SSC GD Constable Salary 2023

The candidates will be paid Rs. 21,700-69,100.

Those who submit their application for Sepoy in NIA will be paid Rs. 18,000 to 56,900

SSC GD Constable 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Name of the Post Constable (General Duty) Police Forces BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, NIA Vacancy 75768 (Expected) Job Category Sakari Naukri Location All India Application Dates 24th November to 28th December 2023 Exam Dates 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 26th, 27th, 28th, 29th, February and 1st, 5th, 6th, 7th, 11th, 12th March 2024. Selection Process Written examination (Computer Based) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Physical Standard Test (PST) Detailed Medical Test (DME) Document Verification (DV) Salary Pay Level-1 (Rs.18,000 to 56,900) for Sepoy in NIA Pay Level-3 (Rs 21,700-69,100) for other posts Official Website www.ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable 2023 Eligibility

To be eligible for the SSC GD Constable 2023 recruitment, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Age: 18 to 25 years as of 1st January 2024

Educational Qualification: 10th or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University

Physical Standards: Candidates must meet the specified physical standards for height, weight, chest expansion, and running.

Nationality: Indian citizen

SSC GD Constable 2023 Vacancy Distribution

A total of 75768 vacancies are expected to be filled in the BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, NIA forces. Candidates should note that the exact number of vacancies will be available on the official notification.

Force Name Male Vacancies (Expected) Female Vacancies (Expected) BSF 24806 3069 CISF 7877 721 CRPF 22196 3231 SSB 4839 439 ITBP 2564 442 AR 4624 152 SSF 458 125 NIA 225

SSC GD Constable 2023 Selection Process

The SSC GD Constable selection process consists of the following stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT): The CBT is a 1-hour objective-type test that assesses candidates' knowledge of General English/Hindi, General Awareness, Mathematics, and Reasoning. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST): Candidates who qualify the CBT must undergo a PET and PST which will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. Medical Examination and Document Verification: The candidates who are successful in the PET/ PST will be considered eligible for short-listing to the next stage i.e. Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Document Verification (DV).

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern 2023

The CBT consists of one objective type paper containing 80 questions carrying 2 marks each as follow:

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 20 questions of 40 marks

General Awareness: 20 questions of 40 marks

Mathematics: 20 questions for 40 marks

English/Hindi: 20 questions of 40marks

Time - 1 hour

Negative marking - 0.50 marks

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2023

The PET consists of the following events:

5 KM race for Males: To be completed within 24 minutes

1.6 KM race for Females: To be completed within 8 ½ minutes

The PST consists of the following:

Height

Male: 170 cms

Female: 157 cms

Chest for Males

Un-expanded: 80 cms

Minimum expansion: 5 cms

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2023

The admit card for online will be available on the official regional website of SSC while the admit card for PET/ PST and Medical Examination (DME/ RME) will be issued by CRPF on its website i.e. crpf.gov.in. SSC GD Constable Exam Call Letter will be available in the first week of February 2023.