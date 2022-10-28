SSC GD Constable Recruitment Notification 2022 Out for 24369 Post ssc.nic.in; Check Application Link Here

SSC GD Constable Notification 2022 Out for 24369 Post ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) activated the application link for the recruitment of Constable GD in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, & ITBP, for the post of Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and for the post of Sepoy in NCB This is the golden chance for the 10th passed candidates as the commission has notified a total of 24369 vacancies. It is to be noted that the last date for submitting an application is 30 November 2022.
It is to be noted that the vacancies of Constable (GD) in SSF and NCB will be filled on an All India basis whereas vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled as per the vacancies available in various States/ UTs.
The commission will select the applicants on the basis of a Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 which will be held in the month of January 2023. Those who clear the exam will be called for the Physical Exam. Candidates can scroll for more details.
SSC GD Constable Online Application Link
SSC GD Constable Notification PDF Link
SSC GD Constable Vacancy 2022
|
Police Force
|
Male Vacancies
|
Female Vacancies
|
BSF (Border Security Force)
|
8922
|
1575
|
CISF (Central Industrial Security Force)
|
90
|
10
|
CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force)
|
8380
|
532
|
SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal)
|
1041
|
243
|
ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police)
|
1371
|
242
|
AR (Assam Rifleman)
|
1697
|
—
|
SSF (Secretariat Security Force)
|
78
|
25
|
Total
|
21579
|
2626
|
NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau)
|
164
|Total
|
24369
SSC GD Constable 2022 Dates
|Starting Date of SSC GD 2022 Registration
|27 October 2022
|Last Date of SSC GD 2022 Registration
|30 November 2022 upto 11 PM
|Last date for the generation of offline Challan
|30 November 2022 upto 11 PM
|Last date for making online fee payment
|01 December 2022 upto 11 PM
|Last date for payment through Challan (during
Working hours of Bank)
|01 December 2022
|SSC GD Constable Exam Date 2022
|in the month of January 2022
|SSC GD Constable Result Date 2022
|to be announced
How to Apply for SSC GD Constable Exam 2022 ?
Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Register yourself by clicking on 'New User ? Register Now' if not registered.
Step 3: Log in to online system through your ‘Registration-Number’ and password.
Step 4: Click ‘Apply’ link in the ‘Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2022’ section under ‘Latest Notifications’ tab. Information in columns at S No-1 to 13 will be filled automatically from your Onetime Registration data which is non-editable.
Step 5: Fill in Other Details.
Step 6: Upload your recent Photograph, Signature.
Step 7: Go through the declaration carefully and click on the “I agree” check box if you accept
the same. Fill up Captcha code.
Step 8: Preview and verify the information provided by you.
Step 9: Pay Application Fee.
Step 10: Take printout of the application form for their own records.
SSC GD Constable Salary 2022
- Sepoy - Rs.18,000 to 56,900
- Other Posts - Rs. 21,700-69,100
Eligibility Criteria for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
The candidates should be 10th class passed from a recognized Board/ University.
Age Limit:
18 to 23 years
SSC GD Constable 2022 Selection Proces
The recruitment process will consist of:
- Computer Based Examination (CBE)
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST)
- Medical Examination (DME/ RME)
- Document Verification
SSC GD Constable Exam 2022
- The mode of exam will be online
- The duration of the exam is 1 hour
- Negative marking 0.50 marks will be done
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions and Total Marks
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
20 Questions of 40 Marks
|
General Knowledge & General Awareness
|
20 Questions of 40 Marks
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
20 Questions of 40 Marks
|
English/ Hindi
|
20 Questions of 40 Marks
|
Total
|
80 Questions of 160Marks
SSC GD Constable Syllabus
|Name of the Subject
|Syllabus
|General Intelligence and Reasoning
|Analytical aptitude and ability to observe and distinguish patterns will be tested through questions principally of non-verbal type. This component may include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, spatial visualization, spatial orientation, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding, etc
|General Knowledge and General Awareness
|Questions in this component will be aimed at testing the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Polity, Indian Constitution, scientific Research etc. These Questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline.
|Elementary Mathematics
|This paper will include questions on problems relating to Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions and relationship
between Numbers, Fundamental arithmetical operations,Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time and Distance, Ratio and Time, Time and Work, etc.
|English/ Hindi
|Candidate's ability to understand basic English/ Hindi and his basic comprehension would be tested.
SSC GD Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2022
Race
- Male - 5 Kms in 24 minutes (1.6 Kms in 6 ½ minutes for candidates of Ladakh Region)
- Female - 1.6 Kms in 8 ½ minutes (800 metres in 4 minutes For candidates of Ladakh Region)
SSC GD Constable Physical Standard Test (PST) 2022
|
Standard
|
Male Candidates
|
Female Candidates
|
Height ( General ,SC & OBC)
|
170
|
157
|
Height ( ST )
|
162.5
|
150
|
Chest Expansion (General , SC & OBC)
|
80/ 5
|
N/A
|
Chest Expansion ( ST )
|
76 / 5
|
N/A
SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022
The admit card will be available on the regional website of the commission in seven days. Admit Card for any stage of examination will not be sent by Post. Facility for download of Admit Cards will be provided at the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission as well as on the website of CRPF i.e. http://www.crpf.gov.in.
SSC GD Constable Result 2022
The result shall be announced in a PDF format on the website of the commission.