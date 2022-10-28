SSC GD Constable Recruitment Notification 2022 Out for 24369 Post ssc.nic.in; Check Application Link Here

SSC GD Constable Recruitment Notification 2022: Staff Selection Commission announced 24369 vacancies for Constable GD Posts on its official website at ssc.nic.in. You can check how to apply online for SSC GD Constable Requirement, eligibility criteria, Age Limits, and other details below.

SSC GD Constable Notification 2022 Out for 24369 Post ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) activated the application link for the recruitment of Constable GD in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, & ITBP, for the post of Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and for the post of Sepoy in NCB This is the golden chance for the 10th passed candidates as the commission has notified a total of 24369 vacancies. It is to be noted that the last date for submitting an application is 30 November 2022.

It is to be noted that the vacancies of Constable (GD) in SSF and NCB will be filled on an All India basis whereas vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled as per the vacancies available in various States/ UTs.

The commission will select the applicants on the basis of a Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 which will be held in the month of January 2023. Those who clear the exam will be called for the Physical Exam. Candidates can scroll for more details.

SSC GD Constable Online Application Link

SSC GD Constable Notification PDF Link

SSC GD Constable Vacancy 2022

Police Force Male Vacancies Female Vacancies BSF (Border Security Force) 8922 1575 CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) 90 10 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) 8380 532 SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) 1041 243 ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police) 1371 242 AR (Assam Rifleman) 1697 — SSF (Secretariat Security Force) 78 25 Total 21579 2626 NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) 164 Total 24369

SSC GD Constable 2022 Dates

Starting Date of SSC GD 2022 Registration 27 October 2022 Last Date of SSC GD 2022 Registration 30 November 2022 upto 11 PM Last date for the generation of offline Challan 30 November 2022 upto 11 PM Last date for making online fee payment 01 December 2022 upto 11 PM Last date for payment through Challan (during

Working hours of Bank) 01 December 2022 SSC GD Constable Exam Date 2022 in the month of January 2022 SSC GD Constable Result Date 2022 to be announced

How to Apply for SSC GD Constable Exam 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Register yourself by clicking on 'New User ? Register Now' if not registered.

Step 3: Log in to online system through your ‘Registration-Number’ and password.

Step 4: Click ‘Apply’ link in the ‘Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2022’ section under ‘Latest Notifications’ tab. Information in columns at S No-1 to 13 will be filled automatically from your Onetime Registration data which is non-editable.

Step 5: Fill in Other Details.

Step 6: Upload your recent Photograph, Signature.

Step 7: Go through the declaration carefully and click on the “I agree” check box if you accept

the same. Fill up Captcha code.

Step 8: Preview and verify the information provided by you.

Step 9: Pay Application Fee.

Step 10: Take printout of the application form for their own records.

SSC GD Constable Salary 2022

Sepoy - Rs.18,000 to 56,900

Other Posts - Rs. 21,700-69,100

Eligibility Criteria for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should be 10th class passed from a recognized Board/ University.



Age Limit:

18 to 23 years

SSC GD Constable 2022 Selection Proces

The recruitment process will consist of:

Computer Based Examination (CBE) Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) Medical Examination (DME/ RME) Document Verification

SSC GD Constable Exam 2022

The mode of exam will be online

The duration of the exam is 1 hour

Negative marking 0.50 marks will be done

Subject No. of Questions and Total Marks General Intelligence & Reasoning 20 Questions of 40 Marks General Knowledge & General Awareness 20 Questions of 40 Marks Elementary Mathematics 20 Questions of 40 Marks English/ Hindi 20 Questions of 40 Marks Total 80 Questions of 160Marks

SSC GD Constable Syllabus

Name of the Subject Syllabus General Intelligence and Reasoning Analytical aptitude and ability to observe and distinguish patterns will be tested through questions principally of non-verbal type. This component may include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, spatial visualization, spatial orientation, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding, etc General Knowledge and General Awareness Questions in this component will be aimed at testing the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Polity, Indian Constitution, scientific Research etc. These Questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline. Elementary Mathematics This paper will include questions on problems relating to Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions and relationship

between Numbers, Fundamental arithmetical operations,Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time and Distance, Ratio and Time, Time and Work, etc. English/ Hindi Candidate's ability to understand basic English/ Hindi and his basic comprehension would be tested.

SSC GD Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2022

Race

Male - 5 Kms in 24 minutes (1.6 Kms in 6 ½ minutes for candidates of Ladakh Region)

Female - 1.6 Kms in 8 ½ minutes (800 metres in 4 minutes For candidates of Ladakh Region)

SSC GD Constable Physical Standard Test (PST) 2022

Standard Male Candidates Female Candidates Height ( General ,SC & OBC) 170 157 Height ( ST ) 162.5 150 Chest Expansion (General , SC & OBC) 80/ 5 N/A Chest Expansion ( ST ) 76 / 5 N/A

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022

The admit card will be available on the regional website of the commission in seven days. Admit Card for any stage of examination will not be sent by Post. Facility for download of Admit Cards will be provided at the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission as well as on the website of CRPF i.e. http://www.crpf.gov.in.

SSC GD Constable Result 2022

The result shall be announced in a PDF format on the website of the commission.