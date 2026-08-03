SSC JE Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check Category Wise Final Cut Off Marks Here

SSC JE Cutoff 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final results of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025. Along with the results the commission has also declared the final cutoff marks for each branch. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC JE exam 2026 can now check the cutoff marks at the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The cutoff for SSC JE is issued separately for each category such as UR, SC, ST, OBC, EWS and others.

The SSC JE Tier 1 exam was conducted from December 3 to 6, 2026 and its results were subsequently announced on March 6, 2026. The Tier 2 exam was conducted on April 7, 2026 and its results were announced on July 09. Through this recruitment a total of 1731 posts would be filled across branches. Candidates who have participated in the exam can check and download the cutoff PDF marks here.