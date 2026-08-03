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SSC JE Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check Category Wise Final Cut Off Marks Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 14:08 IST

SSC JE Cut off 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC JE Final Results and Cutoff Marks. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the category wise cutoff marks in this article. Check key details here.

SSC JE Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check Category Wise Final Cut Off Marks Here
SSC JE Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check Category Wise Final Cut Off Marks Here

Key Points

  • SSC released final results & cutoff marks for JE (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) 2026.
  • Tier 1 exam: Dec 3-6, 2026 (results Mar 6); Tier 2: Apr 7, 2026 (results Jul 9).
  • A total of 1731 Junior Engineer posts will be filled through this recruitment.

SSC JE Cutoff 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final results of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025. Along with the results the commission has also declared the final cutoff marks for each branch. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC JE exam 2026 can now check the cutoff marks at the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The cutoff for SSC JE is issued separately for each category such as UR, SC, ST, OBC, EWS and others.  

The SSC JE Tier 1 exam was conducted from December 3 to 6, 2026 and its results were subsequently announced on March 6, 2026. The Tier 2 exam was conducted on April 7, 2026 and its results were announced on July 09. Through this recruitment a total of 1731 posts would be filled across branches. Candidates who have participated in the exam can check and download the cutoff PDF marks here.

SSC JE Cutoff 2026 OUT

SSC has issued the cut off marks for the SSC JE exam along with the final results on its official website. The cut-off list has been released for different categories according to the post code. Check the final results and its cutoff marks PDF in the table below:

SSC JE Cutoff 2026

Download PDF

SSC JE Cutoff Marks 2026 for Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering

Candidates can check the SSC JE cutoff marks 2026 for the Mechanical and Electrical Engineering in the table given below. 

Post/Deptt. Code

Category

Total

Paper-II Marks

Marks in Part (i)

Marks in Part (ii)

B

SC

320.19008

204.52431

43.75

7.25

B

ST

300.14521

184.36306

37.75

19.50

B

OBC

344.89140

192.69030

46.25

27.25

B

EWS

334.07323

197.78890

43.75

23.50

B

UR

341.08393

190.39193

45.00

26.75

C

SC

330.36392

198.29684

45.00

18.50

C

ST

304.25006

187.85765

36.75

3.50

C

OBC

355.13027

224.86474

43.75

12.00

C

EWS

366.65156

221.60349

40.00

33.00

C

UR

369.08101

236.37004

39.25

15.75

E

SC

342.10652

212.64645

41.25

17.00

E

ST

322.55949

205.64027

42.50

11.50

E

OBC

366.86051

229.80703

39.00

20.00

E

EWS

359.93353

212.64645

43.75

22.50

E

UR

376.18540

216.53913

48.75

27.25

E

OH

301.76889

187.17953

46.50

6.50

E

HH

239.45160

152.37689

38.00

0.75

E

PwbdOthers

262.84449

145.36481

45.50

12.25

H

ST

318.04744

199.97351

38.75

20.00

H

UR

366.51749

225.44888

42.00

20.00

I

SC

325.49864

195.44101

35.50

18.25

I

UR

408.08993

230.61342

47.50

35.75

J

ST

310.86168

189.16762

42.75

13.75

J

OBC

357.02050

219.96702

41.50

19.25

J

UR

356.40928

221.39696

40.50

14.75

K

SC

328.00580

193.61337

45.25

19.50

K

ST

299.47040

183.49695

41.00

15.25

K

EWS

342.38019

202.99390

44.00

11.50

K

UR

356.82383

207.42922

46.50

28.25

M

SC

325.25383

200.73544

47.50

14.25

M

ST

300.57962

183.49695

40.25

10.25

M

EWS

341.59386

205.35911

47.50

20.00

M

UR

357.57521

218.91091

44.25

25.50

O

SC

330.85255

213.37287

33.50

17.75

O

ST

311.51692

180.88496

42.00

23.25

O

OBC

350.68337

211.25858

46.50

17.00

O

EWS

342.39976

159.61529

48.75

48.75

O

UR

356.89742

214.86380

43.75

11.50

O

OH

282.26941

165.42011

37.50

16.00

O

HH

205.61742

102.33687

41.25

18.25

O

PwbdOthers

202.77888

113.31178

29.00

15.25

SSC JE Cutoff Marks 2026 for Civil Engineering

Candidates can check the SSC JE  cutoff marks 2026 for Civil Engineering in the table given below. 

Post/Deptt. Code

Category

Total

Paper-II Marks

Marks in Part (i)

Marks in Part (ii)

A

SC

336.79378

210.00000

41.25

14.50

A

ST

332.86921

209.00000

40.75

17.50

A

OBC

355.20844

216.00000

46.25

23.75

A

EWS

355.32406

222.00000

41.50

19.00

A

UR

361.25413

216.00000

47.50

20.50

D

SC

352.03197

208.00000

42.00

21.25

D

ST

352.62655

211.00000

48.75

14.75

D

OBC

373.07042

214.00000

48.75

29.75

D

EWS

371.82103

239.00000

43.00

18.50

D

UR

376.73417

231.00000

46.25

10.00

D

OH

315.36776

196.00000

38.75

3.50

D

HH

247.08388

157.00000

40.25

4.50

F

SC

360.54384

229.00000

41.25

21.75

F

ST

365.31121

234.00000

42.50

16.25

F

OBC

381.60215

244.00000

47.50

8.50

F

EWS

377.25157

237.00000

42.75

9.00

F

UR

388.18805

246.00000

42.50

15.25

F

OH

336.55981

200.00000

44.00

24.25

F

HH

267.17408

151.00000

44.00

11.00

F

PwbdOthers

250.69278

148.00000

37.75

4.25

G

OBC

386.71386

240.00000

45.00

23.25

G

EWS

376.52046

219.00000

48.75

24.75

G

UR

378.13569

244.00000

46.50

16.50

L

SC

369.43550

230.00000

44.25

14.25

L

ST

352.62141

218.00000

45.00

22.50

L

OBC

372.83537

231.00000

48.75

16.00

L

UR

374.94615

229.00000

44.25

22.00

N

SC

352.35614

227.00000

41.00

17.75

N

ST

355.78370

228.00000

45.25

14.75

N

OBC

374.25157

234.00000

41.25

15.00

N

EWS

372.55289

237.00000

41.25

25.25

N

UR

378.33889

233.00000

46.25

16.25

N

OH

315.03506

206.00000

38.50

4.00

N

HH

224.39389

117.00000

41.25

14.00

N

PwbdOthers

231.90862

131.00000

40.50

10.50

Steps to Check SSC JE Cutoff 2026

Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to download the SSC JE Cutoff Marks 2026

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

  • Go to the home page and check the Notice Board.

  • Click on "Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2025 - Declaration of Final Result."

  • You will find the cut off list in PDF format displayed on your screen

  • Download the list and save it for future references.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 14:08 IST

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