SSC JE Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Check Category Wise Final Cut Off Marks Here
SSC JE Cut off 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC JE Final Results and Cutoff Marks. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the category wise cutoff marks in this article. Check key details here.
Key Points
- SSC released final results & cutoff marks for JE (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) 2026.
- Tier 1 exam: Dec 3-6, 2026 (results Mar 6); Tier 2: Apr 7, 2026 (results Jul 9).
- A total of 1731 Junior Engineer posts will be filled through this recruitment.
SSC JE Cutoff 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final results of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025. Along with the results the commission has also declared the final cutoff marks for each branch. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC JE exam 2026 can now check the cutoff marks at the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The cutoff for SSC JE is issued separately for each category such as UR, SC, ST, OBC, EWS and others.
The SSC JE Tier 1 exam was conducted from December 3 to 6, 2026 and its results were subsequently announced on March 6, 2026. The Tier 2 exam was conducted on April 7, 2026 and its results were announced on July 09. Through this recruitment a total of 1731 posts would be filled across branches. Candidates who have participated in the exam can check and download the cutoff PDF marks here.
SSC JE Cutoff 2026 OUT
SSC has issued the cut off marks for the SSC JE exam along with the final results on its official website. The cut-off list has been released for different categories according to the post code. Check the final results and its cutoff marks PDF in the table below:
|
SSC JE Cutoff 2026
SSC JE Cutoff Marks 2026 for Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering
Candidates can check the SSC JE cutoff marks 2026 for the Mechanical and Electrical Engineering in the table given below.
|
Post/Deptt. Code
|
Category
|
Total
|
Paper-II Marks
|
Marks in Part (i)
|
Marks in Part (ii)
|
B
|
SC
|
320.19008
|
204.52431
|
43.75
|
7.25
|
B
|
ST
|
300.14521
|
184.36306
|
37.75
|
19.50
|
B
|
OBC
|
344.89140
|
192.69030
|
46.25
|
27.25
|
B
|
EWS
|
334.07323
|
197.78890
|
43.75
|
23.50
|
B
|
UR
|
341.08393
|
190.39193
|
45.00
|
26.75
|
C
|
SC
|
330.36392
|
198.29684
|
45.00
|
18.50
|
C
|
ST
|
304.25006
|
187.85765
|
36.75
|
3.50
|
C
|
OBC
|
355.13027
|
224.86474
|
43.75
|
12.00
|
C
|
EWS
|
366.65156
|
221.60349
|
40.00
|
33.00
|
C
|
UR
|
369.08101
|
236.37004
|
39.25
|
15.75
|
E
|
SC
|
342.10652
|
212.64645
|
41.25
|
17.00
|
E
|
ST
|
322.55949
|
205.64027
|
42.50
|
11.50
|
E
|
OBC
|
366.86051
|
229.80703
|
39.00
|
20.00
|
E
|
EWS
|
359.93353
|
212.64645
|
43.75
|
22.50
|
E
|
UR
|
376.18540
|
216.53913
|
48.75
|
27.25
|
E
|
OH
|
301.76889
|
187.17953
|
46.50
|
6.50
|
E
|
HH
|
239.45160
|
152.37689
|
38.00
|
0.75
|
E
|
PwbdOthers
|
262.84449
|
145.36481
|
45.50
|
12.25
|
H
|
ST
|
318.04744
|
199.97351
|
38.75
|
20.00
|
H
|
UR
|
366.51749
|
225.44888
|
42.00
|
20.00
|
I
|
SC
|
325.49864
|
195.44101
|
35.50
|
18.25
|
I
|
UR
|
408.08993
|
230.61342
|
47.50
|
35.75
|
J
|
ST
|
310.86168
|
189.16762
|
42.75
|
13.75
|
J
|
OBC
|
357.02050
|
219.96702
|
41.50
|
19.25
|
J
|
UR
|
356.40928
|
221.39696
|
40.50
|
14.75
|
K
|
SC
|
328.00580
|
193.61337
|
45.25
|
19.50
|
K
|
ST
|
299.47040
|
183.49695
|
41.00
|
15.25
|
K
|
EWS
|
342.38019
|
202.99390
|
44.00
|
11.50
|
K
|
UR
|
356.82383
|
207.42922
|
46.50
|
28.25
|
M
|
SC
|
325.25383
|
200.73544
|
47.50
|
14.25
|
M
|
ST
|
300.57962
|
183.49695
|
40.25
|
10.25
|
M
|
EWS
|
341.59386
|
205.35911
|
47.50
|
20.00
|
M
|
UR
|
357.57521
|
218.91091
|
44.25
|
25.50
|
O
|
SC
|
330.85255
|
213.37287
|
33.50
|
17.75
|
O
|
ST
|
311.51692
|
180.88496
|
42.00
|
23.25
|
O
|
OBC
|
350.68337
|
211.25858
|
46.50
|
17.00
|
O
|
EWS
|
342.39976
|
159.61529
|
48.75
|
48.75
|
O
|
UR
|
356.89742
|
214.86380
|
43.75
|
11.50
|
O
|
OH
|
282.26941
|
165.42011
|
37.50
|
16.00
|
O
|
HH
|
205.61742
|
102.33687
|
41.25
|
18.25
|
O
|
PwbdOthers
|
202.77888
|
113.31178
|
29.00
|
15.25
SSC JE Cutoff Marks 2026 for Civil Engineering
Candidates can check the SSC JE cutoff marks 2026 for Civil Engineering in the table given below.
|
Post/Deptt. Code
|
Category
|
Total
|
Paper-II Marks
|
Marks in Part (i)
|
Marks in Part (ii)
|
A
|
SC
|
336.79378
|
210.00000
|
41.25
|
14.50
|
A
|
ST
|
332.86921
|
209.00000
|
40.75
|
17.50
|
A
|
OBC
|
355.20844
|
216.00000
|
46.25
|
23.75
|
A
|
EWS
|
355.32406
|
222.00000
|
41.50
|
19.00
|
A
|
UR
|
361.25413
|
216.00000
|
47.50
|
20.50
|
D
|
SC
|
352.03197
|
208.00000
|
42.00
|
21.25
|
D
|
ST
|
352.62655
|
211.00000
|
48.75
|
14.75
|
D
|
OBC
|
373.07042
|
214.00000
|
48.75
|
29.75
|
D
|
EWS
|
371.82103
|
239.00000
|
43.00
|
18.50
|
D
|
UR
|
376.73417
|
231.00000
|
46.25
|
10.00
|
D
|
OH
|
315.36776
|
196.00000
|
38.75
|
3.50
|
D
|
HH
|
247.08388
|
157.00000
|
40.25
|
4.50
|
F
|
SC
|
360.54384
|
229.00000
|
41.25
|
21.75
|
F
|
ST
|
365.31121
|
234.00000
|
42.50
|
16.25
|
F
|
OBC
|
381.60215
|
244.00000
|
47.50
|
8.50
|
F
|
EWS
|
377.25157
|
237.00000
|
42.75
|
9.00
|
F
|
UR
|
388.18805
|
246.00000
|
42.50
|
15.25
|
F
|
OH
|
336.55981
|
200.00000
|
44.00
|
24.25
|
F
|
HH
|
267.17408
|
151.00000
|
44.00
|
11.00
|
F
|
PwbdOthers
|
250.69278
|
148.00000
|
37.75
|
4.25
|
G
|
OBC
|
386.71386
|
240.00000
|
45.00
|
23.25
|
G
|
EWS
|
376.52046
|
219.00000
|
48.75
|
24.75
|
G
|
UR
|
378.13569
|
244.00000
|
46.50
|
16.50
|
L
|
SC
|
369.43550
|
230.00000
|
44.25
|
14.25
|
L
|
ST
|
352.62141
|
218.00000
|
45.00
|
22.50
|
L
|
OBC
|
372.83537
|
231.00000
|
48.75
|
16.00
|
L
|
UR
|
374.94615
|
229.00000
|
44.25
|
22.00
|
N
|
SC
|
352.35614
|
227.00000
|
41.00
|
17.75
|
N
|
ST
|
355.78370
|
228.00000
|
45.25
|
14.75
|
N
|
OBC
|
374.25157
|
234.00000
|
41.25
|
15.00
|
N
|
EWS
|
372.55289
|
237.00000
|
41.25
|
25.25
|
N
|
UR
|
378.33889
|
233.00000
|
46.25
|
16.25
|
N
|
OH
|
315.03506
|
206.00000
|
38.50
|
4.00
|
N
|
HH
|
224.39389
|
117.00000
|
41.25
|
14.00
|
N
|
PwbdOthers
|
231.90862
|
131.00000
|
40.50
|
10.50
Steps to Check SSC JE Cutoff 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to download the SSC JE Cutoff Marks 2026
-
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
-
Go to the home page and check the Notice Board.
-
Click on "Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2025 - Declaration of Final Result."
-
You will find the cut off list in PDF format displayed on your screen
-
Download the list and save it for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.