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SSC JE Final Result 2026 OUT at ssc.gov.in: 1731 Candidates Shortlisted, Download Merit List PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 15:16 IST

SSC JE 2026 Result Released: The SSC has announced the SSC JE 2026 final result on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the SSC JE result.

SSC JE 2026 Result
SSC JE 2026 Result

Key Points

  • SSC JE final result 2026 declared on August 03, 2026, on ssc.gov.in.
  • 1731 candidates recommended for Junior Engineer against 1731 vacancies.
  • Category-wise final cutoff marks also released with the result.

SSC JE Result 2026 Released: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC JE final result 2026 on August 03, 2026. The SSC JE 2026 result has been released online on the official website: ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check and download their Junior Engineer final results using their roll number.

As per the result write-up, SSC has recommended 1731 candidates against the 1731 vacancies of Junior Engineer (JE) in various departments and ministries like Border Roads Organisation, Central Water Commission, Central Water Power Research Station (CWPRS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA-Naval), Ministry of Defence, Farakka Barrage Project, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Military Engineering Services.

SSC JE Result 2026 Download PDF

As per the latest update, SSC released the SSC JE 2026 final result. Candidates who appeared for the Sliding/Identity Verification (IV) process held on July 20 to 21, 2026, can check and download the merit list PDF on the official website of SSC- ssc.gov.in

SSC JE Result 2026 Write-up PDF

Click here

SSC JE Result 2026 Result PDF

Click here

How to Check SSC JE Results?

The SSC JE 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps below to access and download the SSC JE 2026 result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link for SSC JE Results.

Step 4: Click on the Final PDF Link.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

SSC JE Result 2026: Category-wise Cutoff Marks

Along with the final result, the SSC has also released the category-wise final cutoff marks. Here we are providing the direct link to download the SSC Junior Engineer Official Cutoff PDF.

SSC Junior Engineer Official Cutoff PDF

Download here

SSC JE 2026: Overview

SSC JE Result 2026 is out for 1731 vacancies for Junior Engineer in the various central government ministries and departments. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates.

Particulars

Details

Organization

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Post Name

Junior Engineer

Exam Name

SSC JE Exam 2025

Result Status

Released

Result Mode

PDF

Details in the Result PDF

Roll Numbers, Names of Qualified Candidates

Total Vacancies

1731

Official Website

www.ssc.gov.in

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 15:16 IST

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