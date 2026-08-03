SSC JE Final Result 2026 OUT at ssc.gov.in: 1731 Candidates Shortlisted, Download Merit List PDF
SSC JE 2026 Result Released: The SSC has announced the SSC JE 2026 final result on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the SSC JE result.
Key Points
- SSC JE final result 2026 declared on August 03, 2026, on ssc.gov.in.
- 1731 candidates recommended for Junior Engineer against 1731 vacancies.
- Category-wise final cutoff marks also released with the result.
SSC JE Result 2026 Released: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC JE final result 2026 on August 03, 2026. The SSC JE 2026 result has been released online on the official website: ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check and download their Junior Engineer final results using their roll number.
As per the result write-up, SSC has recommended 1731 candidates against the 1731 vacancies of Junior Engineer (JE) in various departments and ministries like Border Roads Organisation, Central Water Commission, Central Water Power Research Station (CWPRS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA-Naval), Ministry of Defence, Farakka Barrage Project, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Military Engineering Services.
SSC JE Result 2026 Download PDF
As per the latest update, SSC released the SSC JE 2026 final result. Candidates who appeared for the Sliding/Identity Verification (IV) process held on July 20 to 21, 2026, can check and download the merit list PDF on the official website of SSC- ssc.gov.in
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SSC JE Result 2026 Write-up PDF
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SSC JE Result 2026 Result PDF
How to Check SSC JE Results?
The SSC JE 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps below to access and download the SSC JE 2026 result PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment” section on the homepage.
Step 3: Select the link for SSC JE Results.
Step 4: Click on the Final PDF Link.
Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.
SSC JE Result 2026: Category-wise Cutoff Marks
Along with the final result, the SSC has also released the category-wise final cutoff marks. Here we are providing the direct link to download the SSC Junior Engineer Official Cutoff PDF.
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SSC Junior Engineer Official Cutoff PDF
SSC JE 2026: Overview
SSC JE Result 2026 is out for 1731 vacancies for Junior Engineer in the various central government ministries and departments. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
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Post Name
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Junior Engineer
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Exam Name
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SSC JE Exam 2025
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Result Status
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Released
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Result Mode
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Details in the Result PDF
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Roll Numbers, Names of Qualified Candidates
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Total Vacancies
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1731
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Official Website
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www.ssc.gov.in
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