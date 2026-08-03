SSC JE Final Result 2026 OUT at ssc.gov.in: 1731 Candidates Shortlisted, Download Merit List PDF

SSC JE Result 2026 Released: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC JE final result 2026 on August 03, 2026. The SSC JE 2026 result has been released online on the official website: ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check and download their Junior Engineer final results using their roll number.

As per the result write-up, SSC has recommended 1731 candidates against the 1731 vacancies of Junior Engineer (JE) in various departments and ministries like Border Roads Organisation, Central Water Commission, Central Water Power Research Station (CWPRS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA-Naval), Ministry of Defence, Farakka Barrage Project, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Military Engineering Services.

SSC JE Result 2026 Download PDF

As per the latest update, SSC released the SSC JE 2026 final result. Candidates who appeared for the Sliding/Identity Verification (IV) process held on July 20 to 21, 2026, can check and download the merit list PDF on the official website of SSC- ssc.gov.in