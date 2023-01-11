SSC JE Paper 2 Exam Date 2022-23 Released: Check Paper 1 Result Updates Here

SSC JE Answer Key 2022-23: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on 11 February, announced the dates of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Paper 2 Exam 2022. According to the official notification, SSC JE Paper 2 will be conducted on 26 February 2023. Candidates who would qualify in the SSC JE Paper 1 Exam will be called to appear for the SSC JE 2022 Paper 2.

SSC JE Paper Paper 1 Result 2022

The commission is expected to release the result of Paper 1 for the post of Junior Engineer, anytime soon, on its official website (ssc.nic.in).

SSC JE Expected Cut Off Marks 2022

SSC will provide the discipline-wise cut-off marks along with the result. The exam was held from 14 November to 16 November 2022 across the country. The level of the exam was difficult to moderate. The candidates can check the expected cut-off marks in the table below:

Categories SSC JE Mechanical/Electrical Cut-Off Marks SSC JE Civil Cut-Off Marks Unreserved 145-150 120-125 EWS 137-142 110-115 OBC 140-145 115-118 SC 126-130 102-105 ST 120-125 100-102 PWD 105-108 83-85

The candidates are requested to keep a track of the SSC website as the SSC JE Result Link will be available on the website.