SSC MTS 2023 Notification to Release on 30 June: Download Official Notice Here

SSC MTS 2023 Notification will be released on June 30, 2023: Candidates can download SSC MTS Recruitment Notice and check latest updates here.

SSC MTS 2023 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the latest notice regarding the Multi Tasking Staff Exam 2023 Notice. According to the official notice, SSC MTS Notification will be uploaded on 30 June 2023. Earlier, the notice was expected on June 14, 2023. Hence, candidates are advised to wait for 2 days after that they would be able to apply for the SSC MTS Recruitment 2023.

Once, the notification is released, the students can check the vacancies for 2023, application dates, application fee etc. They can also check the latest exam pattern and syllabus in the detailed notification.

According to the official notice, “Candidates are informed that the Notice of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 14.06.2023, is now rescheduled to be published on 30.06.2023.”

Who can Apply for SSC MTS 2023 ?

Candidates seeking to apply for the posts must be 10th class passed from a recognized Board.

What is SSC MTS Exam Date 2023 ?

SSC MTS Exam be held from 01 September to 29 September 2023 across the country. The mode of the exam is online and the exam will be held in two sessions.

What are SSC MTS Application Registration Dates ?

SSC MTS Application Link will also be available on 30 June 2023. The last date of application will be available in the SSC MTS Notification PDF.

How many Vacancies are available for SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 ?

Last year approx 11000 vacancies were announced. This year the similar number of vacancies are expected.

SSC MTS Notification Download